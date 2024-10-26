In recent months, countless A-listers have gone for a major chop, cutting off some serious inches for a vibe-shifting bob: Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Lily Collins, Hailee Steinfeld, Madelyn Cline, and now — Selena Gomez.

Over the last few weeks, the actor and Rare Beauty founder has debuted a fresh cut, with her espresso hair now brushing her collarbone. And for those who may be considering doing the same — but aren’t exactly sure how to style your new ’do — Gomez has just rocked her new look in *two* ridiculously chic ways.

Selena’s Effortlessly Tousled Bob

On Oct. 24, the “Single Soon” singer hosted her second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles with the goal of expanding mental health services for young people. While she wore an asymmetrically draped Oscar de la Renta gown that was the picture of elegance, her long bob was styled effortlessly.

Marissa Marino — Gomez’s go-to hairstylist, who also works with celebs like Reneé Rapp — created soft, tousled waves with a middle part for the evening’s host. The look felt low-key, yet still had a high-shine finish that looked radiant and lush.

For those who prefer something a bit more sleek, Gomez has inspo for you, too.

Her On-Trend Flipped Bob Moment

On Oct. 19, Gomez attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, where her bob looked completely different. Also styled by Marino, the duo went for something edgy and sleek.

With her hair parted to the side, Marino slicked the star’s hair down for a subtle wet moment. The flipped-out ends looked flirty and retro.

ICYMI, the “flipped bob” has been very much on-trend in recent weeks, with Gomez undoubtedly cementing the style as one to watch for the months to come.

Recently, Gigi Hadid put on her angel wings and wore a similar hairdo on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. Soon after, Kim Kardashian rocked a similar vibe with her lob, pairing it with monochromatic makeup that gave the look big ’90s energy. Love.