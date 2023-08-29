In the world of gymnastics (and all of sports, really), Simone Biles is largely considered one of the best athletes to ever do it. Case in point? She’s just solidified her status as a legend, winning a record eighth national all-around title, which is a first for any man or woman. And in real life, too, Biles is truly on cloud nine, marrying her now-husband, Jonathan Owens (who ICYWW is a safety in the NFL), in late April.

While Biles is no doubt decorated with seven Olympic medals and 25 world championship medals, along with a gorgeous oval cut engagement ring — her most recent championship appearance is, as one commenter notes on her recent Instagram post, a reflection of her “because I can” era.” In other words? She’s just having fun and collecting her flowers at this point.

Biles and a few other hopeful gymnasts are competing in the hopes of representing the United States at next summer’s Olympic games in Paris. In true glam girl fashion, the newlywed is taking the world-viewed national championship stage as an opportunity pair the beauty of her body’s movement with the beauty of makeup. And her look on day two was one of the most glamorous moments she’s had while competing thus far.

Keeping things understated and glowy, Biles opted for some very on-trend “latte makeup” — which essentially means she tapped warm brown and bronze hues on her eyelids, lips, and complexion. IMO, however, it’s her larger-than-life, ultra-fluffy lashes are truly the hero of the look, drawing all of the attention to her almond-shaped, rich brown eyes.

Earlier this month, Biles shared with reporters that would be approaching her beloved sport with a newfound focus on mental health in the years to come. Her hope? To focus more on “living in the moment,” trusting herself, trusting her coaches, and trusting her training.