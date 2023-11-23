It goes without saying that the summer of 2023 was defined by its obsession with all things Barbie.

In the world of manicures, too, an affinity for pink nail polish colors have been hard to miss — with Kim Kardashian’s “strawberry milk” nails, Selena Gomez’s near-neon bubblegum pink set, and Cardi B’s XXL hot pink tips only a few notable examples.

With the chilliest days of winter ahead, pink’s reign is surprisingly still going strong — though this season, mirror-like chrome nails are very much leading the trends. “Barbie Pink was definitely a go-to this summer, but as a pink lover myself, I love it year-round,” says Nailing Hollywood manicurist Rachel Joseph. “There really is no wrong way to wear pink — especially chrome.”

Pink Chrome Nails Are A Winter Slay

Pink chrome nails are exactly as they sound: pink nails, ranging from a soft girl pastel to a deep fuchsia, with an icy, metallic finish.

For winter 2024, the buzzy manicure moment is set to take over. “As the holidays come around, I'm sure we will be seeing a lot of reflective glitter pinks and velvet pink nails,” Joseph says. “A pink French tip with a full-coverage chrome is so chic.”

As for some other vibrant colors that are getting a chromatic upgrade for winter 2024? Frosty baby blue, holiday-ready red, and pure black chrome currently top the list.

Metallic Barbiecore Nail Polish

Without heading to your nearest salon or experimenting with some chrome nail art hacks at home, metallic nail polish is undoubtedly the easiest way to achieve the trendy look for the months ahead.

L.A. Girl’s Liquid Chrome Nail Polish in Radiant Rose ($9.99) is a mid-tone vibrant pink with a smooth metal effect, while Joseph shares that the ORLY Nail Lacquer in Forward Momentum ($7.35) is a pink-purple metallic shimmer that gives a gorgeous chrome finish.

Pretty Pink Chrome Press-Ons

For those who hardly have the patience for a lengthy salon visit or an at-home paint session, press-on nails are a rising category that not only keeps your tips healthy (with the right removal process), but claims none other than Kim Kardashian as a loyal fan.

The Mani Muse Perfectly Pressed Gel Mani in Strawberry Glazed, Ain't Phased ($18) is the perfect set for those softly romantic balletcore vibes, while the Glamnetic Press-On Nails in Bubble Gum Glaze ($19.99) add a classic French spin to the pink chrome trend.