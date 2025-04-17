Move over, butter yellow — the newest pastel nail trend is a surprising throwback. Mint green nails are here for spring, proving demure hues aren’t going anywhere this season.

Green nails in general have been making a case for themselves over the past year. As the girlies ordered extra dirty martinis in droves, #NailTok saw olive manis dominate last fall. Before that, chrome green nails had a moment. Now, mint green is taking its crown as the next green nail trend on everyone’s fingers.

Maybe the lingering Wicked hype has something to do with the dominating mani colors, as pinky pastel hues are also currently trending — just look at Hailey Bieber’s pink frosting nails and Kylie Jenner’s pink French tips. Whether you’re channeling your inner Elphaba or you’re a green-curious Glinda, the minty shade is surprisingly wearable.

Mint green was a major 2000s staple, too, so it has nostalgic vibes. The Y2K Tumblr-era color gives Aquamarine, but all grown up. Effortlessly cool, yet understated and approachable, this nail trend is refreshing and perfect for spring.

As an added bonus? According to the “green nail theory,” all shades that fall under this category can help you tap into abundance, as the color supposedly boosts your confidence and calmness, helping you lean into your it girl energy. And when you believe you can manifest anything, abundance follows.

Keep scrolling for fresh ways to rock mint green nails — that can maybe help you find prosperity as you wear them (hey, you never know).

1 Jelly Mint Green Nails Instagram/@heluviee A 2020s take on the 2000s classic, jelly mint green nails give this shade a trendy upgrade.

2 Mint Green Frenchies Instagram/@ellielouisenails A French manicure for spring — but make it mint green. The subtlety of the shade makes for a fresh yet subtle twist on the classic design.

3 Micro Mint Tips Instagram/@samantharudge.beauty You can still have fun with short nails. Add a colorful micro French tip in a trendy mint green hue for a your-nail-but-better look that’s chic but understated.

4 Mix n’ Mint Nails Instagram/@beauty_byhollie_ Combine mint green almond-shaped nails with glossy French tips for the best of both worlds.

5 Minty Milk Bath Nails This creamy take on mint green nails is like a pint of mint chocolate chip ice cream. It’s basically the “milk bath” mani trend in a spring-ready shade.

6 Glazed Green Instagram/@karlasoriginailkolors Glazed nails aren’t going anywhere. Give them a mint green makeover with this milky, matcha-like glaze.

7 Holographic Mint Instagram.com/@ILNP Take this nostalgic hue to the future with a holographic sheen. With its slight sparkle, a coat of glittery polish gives mint green nails more dimension and a futuristic shine.

8 Mint Milky Way Cat-Eye Nails Instagram/@prettymuch_nails Opt for a glazed cat eye look to take the futuristic vibes even further. Cat-eye polish is still trending for its irresistible texture, and when you add some stars, you’ve got a fun, intergalactic mani.

9 Mint Green & Tortoiseshell Nails Instagram/@aimieveebeauty Give your tortoiseshell nails a spring refresh with mint green accents. This surprising color combo will make you look instantly cool. Abundance? Maybe it’ll bring that too.

10 Alternating Pastel Tips Instagram/@basecoatstories Can’t commit to just mint green? Mix it up with other spring shades like butter yellow and pastel purple. Bonus points if you alternate the color of your tips for an eclectic French set.