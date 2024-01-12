As you start to organize your Pinterest boards for the year ahead with hairstyle and outfit inspo, remember to create one for all the fun tattoo trends that are about to take over in 2024.

According to Lorena Lorenzo, a tattoo artist and owner of Indigo ArTattoos in Toronto, Canada, some of the biggest trends include pet portraits, minimalist designs, and dainty hand tattoos, to name just a few.

One of the running themes is super personalized ink. After all, nothing could be more unique to you than a permanent drawing of your dog’s face in the middle of your arm.

That said, there’s no shame in wanting a style of ink that’s been trending on social media, whether it’s a Hailey Bieber-inspired coquette bow or a flash sale-style sticker. There’s a reason why everyone wants these tattoos — they’re undeniably adorable.

If you’re in need of body art inspo, keep scrolling for all the best tattoo trends of 2024, straight from the artists themselves.

1 Bows, Bows, Everywhere Instagram/@artbymss This is the year to get yourself a cute coquette tattoo. Think ribbons, bows, hearts, swans — anything that feels flirty and fun. While they fit with the current coquette aesthetic, they also have a classic timelessness that’ll feel right for decades to come.

2 Dainty Hand Decor Instagram/@tavi_tattoo Between Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber, it’s no wonder dainty hand tattoos are becoming more popular. “These tattoos often feature a combination of textures, patterns, dots, and even floral designs, resulting in a visually stunning aesthetic,” says Lorenzo. Go for one or two tiny dots at the base of your nails, or be bold and cover both hands with teeny art pieces.

3 Pet Portraits Instagram/@_bimbobaggins_ According to Anastasiia Gatsko, tattoo artist and owner of G Tattoo & Piercing, everyone will want a pet tattoo in 2024. There’s no denying your pup will make for a stunning portrait, but this is also a tat you’ll never regret. When it comes to portraiture, there are also a variety of styles to choose from. Try a realistic pic of your dog, a cartoon version of your cat, or show off your pet parent status by enshrining their likeness in a locket.

4 Super Fine Scripts Instagram/@tattooceren Script tattoos were a big deal in the mid-aughts when it was popular to get words like “breathe” on your inner wrist, and it looks like they’ll be making a comeback in 2024. According to Gatsko, script and lettering tats look modern when done in super fine line. Pen a sweet reminder for yourself, get a word of wisdom, or opt for matching tats with a friend.

5 Micro Realism Instagram/@palette.tt Artists are taking things to the next level with micro realism tattoos — a trend that Gatsko expects to see more of in 2024. These tats may be small, but they’re packed with detail. See: the shine on these tiny cherries. One of the most popular micro realism designs is mini fruit, but you could also get something like a detailed rose or bee.

6 Mini & Minimalist Instagram/@keyatattoo Super tiny minimalist tattoos are also in. According to Lorenzo, the demand for minimalistic designs featuring thin lines, minimal shading, and a delicate appearance will continue to grow throughout the year. These are a good choice as a first tattoo since they’re quick and easy to get, but they’re also a fun way to add a little something extra to a sleeve.

7 Permanent Jewelry Instagram/@sokolova_art You could get a welded bracelet — or you can opt for an ornamental tattoo, one of the prettiest trends for the new year, according to Gatsko. These designs look like permanent jewelry, whether you get a dainty bracelet, or delicate chain detail, or a faux anklet.

8 Sticker Sleeves Instagram/@mikel_ink_ The sticker sleeve trend is still going strong, says Gatsko. This aesthetic celebrates the art of collecting, whether you get flash sale tattoos at a moment’s notice or carefully curate a sleeve with all of your favorite designs. If your arms end up looking like an eclectic sticker book, you’re doing it right.

Sources:

Lorena Lorenzo, tattoo artist, owner of Indigo ArTattoos

Anastasiia Gatsko, tattoo artist, owner of G Tattoo & Piercing