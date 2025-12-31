Thanks, in large part, to Hailey Bieber, glazed manicures dominated the trends of the past couple years. In 2025, the beauty category finally evolved — and NailTok flooded with all sorts of shiny, intricate designs that went viral. Sure, chrome hasn’t gone anywhere, but it’s become more of a co-star than a main character.
Take, for instance, the cat-eye mani boom. Suddenly, the multidimensional finish — created by swiping a magnet over special nail polish — was everywhere, from social media feeds to celebrity fingertips. The French tip was also a consistent presence, with A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Lindsay Lohan, and Ariana Grande sporting the classic design on both red carpets and coffee runs. And polka dots, another old-school favorite, made a playful comeback, bringing old-school vibes to modern manis.
Meanwhile, minimalists also had plenty to be excited about. “Soap nails” were arguably the year’s biggest manicure trend, and ignited a slew of other barely-there colors and designs that still managed to make a splash.
Ahead, a look back at the 10 nail trends that defined 2025.
1Micro-French Tips
The traditonal French design got a minimalist makeover in 2025 via the micro iteration, which was seen absolutely everywhere — adding the daintiest touch to an otherwise plain manicure.
2Cat-Eye Everything
You’ll be hard-pressed to find a 2025 nail Pinterest board that didn’t feature a cat-eye finish. The multidimensional, light-catching effect took over FYPs everywhere — and it’s easy to see why.
3Textural Accents
Chrome accents got a 3D makeover this year, with textural details taking metallics to literal new heights. Maximalists, rise up.
4Soap Nails
On the opposite end of the spectrum, soap nails — aka manicures with a sheer, translucent finish — became the defining minimalist look of the year.
5“Italian Summer” Manis
During the hottest months of the year, manis went on a Eurotrip. The “Italian summer” nail trend evoked a beachside vacation on the Amalfi Coast — and Hailey Bieber’s iteration, complete with also-trending sardine decals, was the ultimate co-sign.
6Polka Dots
It was the year of the polka dot. The throwback look was spotted (ahem) everywhere in fashion and made its way onto nail beds, adding the cutest retro flair.
7Animal Print Designs
From Kylie Jenner’s snakeskin tips to Dua Lipa’s tortoiseshell nails and Hailey Bieber’s cheetah print, animal-inspired designs had a fierce comeback in 2025.
8Bejeweled Tips
For a royal take on 3D nails, bejeweled accents delivered this year. Whether gemstones, studs, or even pierced nails with actual jewelry, the trend positively dazzled.
9Jelly Finishes
The very ’90s jelly nail reigned in 2025, adding the coolest translucent finish to manicures everywhere.
10Tabi Nails
Love ‘em or hate ‘em, Tabi nails — inspired by the iconic Maison Margiela shoe — made their way onto fingertips this year. Opinions were... split.