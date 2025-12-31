Thanks, in large part, to Hailey Bieber, glazed manicures dominated the trends of the past couple years. In 2025, the beauty category finally evolved — and NailTok flooded with all sorts of shiny, intricate designs that went viral. Sure, chrome hasn’t gone anywhere, but it’s become more of a co-star than a main character.

Take, for instance, the cat-eye mani boom. Suddenly, the multidimensional finish — created by swiping a magnet over special nail polish — was everywhere, from social media feeds to celebrity fingertips. The French tip was also a consistent presence, with A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Lindsay Lohan, and Ariana Grande sporting the classic design on both red carpets and coffee runs. And polka dots, another old-school favorite, made a playful comeback, bringing old-school vibes to modern manis.

Meanwhile, minimalists also had plenty to be excited about. “Soap nails” were arguably the year’s biggest manicure trend, and ignited a slew of other barely-there colors and designs that still managed to make a splash.

Ahead, a look back at the 10 nail trends that defined 2025.

1 Micro-French Tips Instagram/@baseandboon The traditonal French design got a minimalist makeover in 2025 via the micro iteration, which was seen absolutely everywhere — adding the daintiest touch to an otherwise plain manicure.

2 Cat-Eye Everything Instagram/@lunula_lounge You’ll be hard-pressed to find a 2025 nail Pinterest board that didn’t feature a cat-eye finish. The multidimensional, light-catching effect took over FYPs everywhere — and it’s easy to see why.

3 Textural Accents Instagram/@birbysnaildiary Chrome accents got a 3D makeover this year, with textural details taking metallics to literal new heights. Maximalists, rise up.

4 Soap Nails Instagram/@utopiabathltd On the opposite end of the spectrum, soap nails — aka manicures with a sheer, translucent finish — became the defining minimalist look of the year.

5 “Italian Summer” Manis Instagram/@haileybieber During the hottest months of the year, manis went on a Eurotrip. The “Italian summer” nail trend evoked a beachside vacation on the Amalfi Coast — and Hailey Bieber’s iteration, complete with also-trending sardine decals, was the ultimate co-sign.

6 Polka Dots Instagram/@peachinails It was the year of the polka dot. The throwback look was spotted (ahem) everywhere in fashion and made its way onto nail beds, adding the cutest retro flair.

7 Animal Print Designs Instagram/@nailsbyzola From Kylie Jenner’s snakeskin tips to Dua Lipa’s tortoiseshell nails and Hailey Bieber’s cheetah print, animal-inspired designs had a fierce comeback in 2025.

8 Bejeweled Tips Instagram/@craftedbyaprince For a royal take on 3D nails, bejeweled accents delivered this year. Whether gemstones, studs, or even pierced nails with actual jewelry, the trend positively dazzled.

9 Jelly Finishes Instagram/@saigonnailspadalycity The very ’90s jelly nail reigned in 2025, adding the coolest translucent finish to manicures everywhere.