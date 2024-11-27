With Wicked’s release and the holidays around the corner, green is the color currently on everyone’s mind. Apparently, the versatile color is on everyone’s nails, too.

Recently, rich and decadent jewel-toned polish shades have been on the rise — think deep ruby red, sultry sapphire blue, and, unsurprisingly, vibrant emerald green.

“For winter 2025, we will start to see cooler-toned and darker manicures,” manicurist and brand founder Deborah Lippmann previously told Bustle of the season’s nail color trends. She then points to emerald specifically as a color to watch, recommending her own Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Dream Weaver for those who love a chrome finish. “It’s my favorite chromatic polish this winter.”

Cynthia Erivo, who stars as the green Elphaba on Wicked, has also been rocking gorgeous emerald manicures throughout the last few weeks.

“My personal favorite is Ozitively Elphaba — a beautiful, shimmery green with gold pearlescence. I’ve been wearing it a lot,” she exclusively told Bustle of her current fave OPI x Wicked nail polish shade.

Get in on the hard-to-miss mani trend for winter ’25 with these 12 unique nail art designs that feature the jewel-inspired color.

1 Watercolor Swirls @sansungnails This stunning watercolor-inspired manicure features a whimsical swirl of rich emerald, mid-tone sage, and pastel green polish hues.

2 Chrome French Tips @_byalyssa_ Try ultra-thin French tips in a deep green chrome for a more minimal manicure that uses mirror-like shine for a subtle pop.

3 Luxe Marble @by_hayle_thecollective Embrace the beloved dark academia aesthetic with these deep green nails reminiscent of luxurious slabs of marble in an Ivy League library.

4 Monochromatic Aura Art @1.800.nailme An aura mani makes it look as if your nailbeds are blushing — and in this case, the monochromatic green color combo feels wickedly radiant.

5 Wintery Snowflakes @hail_tothenail This winter, try decorating your go-to emerald green French tips with some adorable (and intricately painted) snowflake designs for a seasonal touch.

6 Cozy Plaid Print @primping_aint_easy Bring the comfort of a plaid shirt to your nails with this cozy emerald, black, and white plaid print design. Blair Waldorf would approve.

7 Bedazzled French Tips @sansungnails The holiday season is all about amping up the sparkle and glamour — and these dark green rhinestone-encrusted Frenchies do just that.

8 3D Crocodile Print @dknailedit Ditch the high-shine, glossy finish this season and try a matte emerald green crocodile print French design with cool girl 3D textured details.

9 Rhinestone Adornments @nailsbyjoemy If “more is more” is your mani M.O., decorate your extra-long nails with emerald rhinestone studs that are sure to steal the spotlight.

10 Two-Toned Frenchies @avrnailswatches Pick out two different shades of dark green nail polish to create a monochromatic French mani that’s perfect for the holidays and beyond.

11 Sparkling Stars @avrnailswatches Rival the eye-catching shimmer of glittery holiday decorations with a manicure covered in sparkling green stars.