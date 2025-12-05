Pantone finally announced the much-awaited 2026 Color of the Year, and it’s not quite a “color” per se. Enter: Cloud Dancer, a delicious, decadent, vivid shade of... white. Per the website, the hue “serves as a symbol of calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection.” Understandably, the company’s first-ever milky choice drew divisive reactions. White, despite its chic, quiet luxury connotations, is a neutral, and neutrals are often tagged the dreaded B-word (read: basic). Thankfully, there are ways around that.

Plenty of A-list celebs prove that white can be far from boring. Jennifer Lawrence, for example, recently wore an LWD (little white dress) with a thigh-high slit, while Anya Taylor-Joy gave the frosty hue a sheer, “naked” update to walk a red carpet.

Taking cue from these celebs, consider shopping for ivory pieces with daring, skin-forward details or unexpected silhouettes. Voluminous bubble skirts are an easy way to inject whimsy into the color, while asymmetrical details help make a blank canvas interesting.

If you’ve been meaning to dabble with more controversial trends or experiment with changing up your look, this Pantone designation is the perfect low-risk entry point. No matter how out-there a trend is, the color makes it palatable. Itching to try a “cheugy” throwback style or a divisive shoe? Now’s the time.

Since Pantone’s annual decrees dictate what everyone will likely be wearing for the next 12 months, get a headstart and invest in your own set of ivory pieces now. Trust me, these are definitely not basic.

1. A Playful Bubble

Give the LWD a touch of whimsy with a fun bubble silhouette. Formerly an early aughts relic, the inflated shape re-entered the zeitgeist thanks to the likes of Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, and Elsa Hosk. This mini from Aknvas is the perfect balance of volume and fun. And those rosettes? Chef’s kiss.

2. A “Cheugy” Peplum

Millennials, this one’s for you. The generation’s once-deemed-cheugy styles are finally becoming cool again. One blast from the past that’s making a hell of a comeback is the peplum, which dominated the 2010s. Get on the flared waist look stat with this poplin blouse from Rebecca Taylor.

3. A Studded Accessory

If “edgy,” isn’t a word you’d associate with whites, let this studded bucket bag change your mind. It’s versatile, too. Wear it as a crossbody, a shoulder bag, or a wristlet depending on your mood.

4. A Sparkly Topper

Sparkle is the antithesis of boring — I don’t make the rules. And when paired with a voluminous shoulder and a bow? It’s a knockout.

5. An Asymmetrical Top

When your canvas is monotonous, you can always add depth by playing with lines. Even a simple collared top gets “oomph” with an asymmetrical draped detail.

6. A “Naked” Skirt

The “naked dressing” trend can give any muted tone a head-turning update. Consider this crochet skirt from Norma Kamali that you can dress up for an event or date night with an equally intricate top, or tone down with a long, loose T-shirt and ballet flats.

7. A Skin-Baring Top

Save for this cardigan’s chic gold hardware, which serves as its only fastener, the stretchy knitted item is completely open down the torso. It’s the ultimate plunging number and a closet must-have.

8. A Pair Of Bedazzled Heels

Wicked stans know that Elphaba’s beef with Dorothy (even in the OG 1939 Wizard of Oz film) is because the latter stole her family’s bedazzled heels. A valid fashion crashout, IMHO. If you’re also into sparkly footwear (and let’s face it, who isn’t?), these mesh, toe-forward pumps will surely make you pop-u-lar.

9. A White-Forward Animal Print

Animal prints — leopards, zebras, cows, you name it — have a chokehold on the fashion industry, and they often come in white. My personal favorite milky pattern, however, is dalmatian-inspired. Channel style icon Cruella de Vil in this luxe spotted coat from Ducie. Add some glasses and heels and strut around town.

10. A Lacy Romper

Spice things up in the bedroom with an unexpected ivory ’fit. Instead of the usual brassiere-and-panties combo (or a lacy bodysuit), consider a see-through lace romper for a change-up. You can also wear it with jeans or a teeny skirt for girls’ night.

11. A Cutout Pant

Jeans may be the epitome of casual but there are ways to yassify them. Meet: rhinestones and cutouts. This particular pair from Area is Taylor Swift-approved (she famously wore their black counterpart at last year’s Super Bowl), so what are you waiting for?