White Chrome Nails Are So Ice Princess-Coded For Winter

The icy winter season is nearly here — and more often than not, mani lovers turn to chromatic nails in gorgeous shades of holiday-ready red, dramatic black, jewel-toned emerald green, or even the more unexpected purple, be it a deep violet or a soft girl lavender.

For those who adore a sparkling (and endlessly classic) set of tips that are just as ethereal as freshly fallen snow, white chrome nails are set to be one of the biggest manicure trends for winter ’25.

White Chrome Nails For Winter 2025

In the world of nails, white polish is a tried-and-true fave that complements every aesthetic. And while it may be incredibly fresh against a summertime glow, the chic color is a bright choice for the coldest months of the year, too — especially when paired with a metallic finish.

“Minimal manicures are as popular as ever for the colder months, and there will be a focus on the lighter and brighter colors,” Deborah Lippmann, a pro manicurist and brand founder, previously told Bustle of the biggest nail art trend for winter 2025. “A chrome finish is the perfect added design to any simple manicure for an elevated, clean look that feels bejeweled.”

It goes without saying that a few coats of white nail polish topped with a mirror-like finish will always be a stunning choice — especially for those who love the rising ice princess aesthetic. That said, you can always add a bit of uniqueness to your set for a more maximalist take.

Incorporating 3D details — like the swirls above — is one cool upgrade to a simple manicure. Mirrored French tips elevate the old-school nail style. Or you can opt for pearl adornments, which would make for a pretty monochromatic set.

Here are a few different ways to try the celeb-loved look from home.

Paint On Icy Metallic Nail Polish

For those who prefer to paint their nails at home rather than sitting in a salon, there are countless chromatic polishes in pretty white shades to add to your collection.

The new OPI x Wicked Nail Lacquer in Oh, For Oz Sake ($11.99) has the prettiest pearlescent finish with subtle pink and green reflects, while the Lights Lacquer Polish in I Do ($13) is more of a true metallic white hue.

Try White Chromatic Press-Ons

If you’re in need of a quick manicure fix just in time for a last-minute holiday party, white chrome press-on nails give a cool girl vibe in just a few minutes.

The KISS imPRESS Press-On Manicure in Vanilla Glazed ($10.99) gives a minimal chrome vibe with soft almond-shaped tips, while the Olive & June Press-On Nails in Chrome French ($10) creates a similarly chromatic look, but with crisp French tips.