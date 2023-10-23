Black Chrome Nails Will Be Winter’s Spiciest Mani Trend

When it comes to current nail art trends, chrome nails of every color are pretty high on the list — especially considering A-listers like Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and countless others have tried their hands at the look.

Throughout the chilly fall months, however, countless chrome manicures have been breaking away from neutral “your nails but better” glazed finishes, instead taking a darker a turn. Case in point? Chocolate chrome manicures are having their main character moment, with Hailey Bieber a fan of the look. What’s more, burnt red nail polish and pumpkin-inspired orange shades are being spotted on the likes of Halle Bailey, and look especially eye-catching with a high-shine chrome finish.

With winter well on its way, black chrome nails are on the rise, too.

The Basics Of Black Chrome Nails

Black chrome nails are exactly as they sound: an opaque, pure black nail base with a chromatic (or glazed) topper that gives it a near-metallic shine.

While the finished look can range anywhere from a deep gunmetal hue to a true black with unique holographic shifts and subtly colorful tints, that true black base is a constant.

Mirror-Like Polish Is Like Art In A Bottle

For the mani lovers who prefer to paint their tips at home, salon-quality chrome nails may seem hard to achieve. While there are quite a few hacks that can make chromatic manicures a lot more attainable without professional experience, another option is finding black nail polish with that luxe metallic finish.

While most black lacquers feature a dark silver or gunmetal shimmer that catches the light, others can have that same black base but instead shift to warm-toned reds like ILNP’s Chrome Nail Polish in Eclipse ($12.50; Amazon) or holographic rainbow hues.

Chromatic Black Press-On Nails

Craving the buzzy look of dark chrome nails without all of the hassle? Press-on nails are an effortless go-to that gives you an on-trend manicure in minutes (and with minimal damage, too). Even Kim Kardashian has admitted she’s a fan of the press-on nail life, ensuring that the category’s popularity is here to stay.