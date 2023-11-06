When it comes to the hottest nail art trends right now, it’s no secret that chrome manicures of every color with a mirror-like finish are at the at the forefront. Case in point? A-listers like Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and countless others have been most recently spotted with shiny chrome nails.

A tried-and-true staple for the mani minimalists who prefer a more low-key look, glazed donut nails with a neutral polish shade as its base (and even Barbiecore pink colors) were a go-to for the spring and summer months. Come fall and winter, however, an obsession with more daring pigments — like glossy black, chocolate brown, and gunmetal grey — are getting a serious chromatic upgrade, and in turn, are being worn by Hollywood’s biggest stars.

As for the upcoming holiday season? A new chrome color is set to have its main character moment.

Red Chrome Nails For The Holidays

Red chrome nails are exactly as they sound: an opaque red nail base — from near-neon scarlet to deep and dark ruby hues — with a chromatic (or glazed) topper that gives it a near-metallic shine.

As the “red nail theory” first gained its wings on TikTok’s viral platform, red tips with a chromatic finish is an edgy version of the classic look that gives high-shine akin to holiday ornaments.

Ruby Red Metallic Nail Polish

While there are a few manicurist-approved hacks for creating chrome nails at home, another effortless way to tap the rising trend (without heading to your local salon) is painting your nails with a few coats of red polish with a metallic finish.

The ILNP Boutique Nail Polish In Ruby is a shimmering go-to, and even the new OPI Nail Lacquer In Kiss My Aries ($11.49; Ulta) has a metal-like vibe.

Red Chrome Press-On Nails

Craving the look of red chrome nails in a matter of minutes? Press-on nails have been gaining popularity in recent months, with none other than Kim Kardashian an admitted fan — and especially when removed properly, the artful tips can lead to super healthy, natural nails.

The Static Nails To Me, From Me Round Reusable Pop-On Manicures are a sultry, vibrant red shade of chrome, while the Kiss imPRESS Maple Glazed Donut Press-On Manicure ($12.49; Ulta) are a bit darker and more in line with the “cherry mocha” lacquer hue.