Beauty
Red Chrome Nails Will Be 2023's Hottest Holiday Manicure Trend
It’s red mani season.
When it comes to the hottest nail art trends right now, it’s no secret that chrome manicures of every color with a mirror-like finish are at the at the forefront. Case in point? A-listers like Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and countless others have been most recently spotted with shiny chrome nails.
A tried-and-true staple for the mani minimalists who prefer a more low-key look, glazed donut nails with a neutral polish shade as its base (and even Barbiecore pink colors) were a go-to for the spring and summer months. Come fall and winter, however, an obsession with more daring pigments — like glossy black, chocolate brown, and gunmetal grey — are getting a serious chromatic upgrade, and in turn, are being worn by Hollywood’s biggest stars.
As for the upcoming holiday season? A new chrome color is set to have its main character moment.
Red Chrome Nails For The Holidays
Red chrome nails are exactly as they sound: an opaque red nail base — from near-neon scarlet to deep and dark ruby hues — with a chromatic (or glazed) topper that gives it a near-metallic shine.
As the “red nail theory” first gained its wings on TikTok’s viral platform, red tips with a chromatic finish is an edgy version of the classic look that gives high-shine akin to holiday ornaments.
Ruby Red Metallic Nail Polish
While there are a few manicurist-approved hacks for creating chrome nails at home, another effortless way to tap the rising trend (without heading to your local salon) is painting your nails with a few coats of red polish with a metallic finish.
The ILNP Boutique Nail Polish In Ruby is a shimmering go-to, and even the new OPI Nail Lacquer In Kiss My Aries ($11.49; Ulta) has a metal-like vibe.
Red Chrome Press-On Nails
Craving the look of red chrome nails in a matter of minutes? Press-on nails have been gaining popularity in recent months, with none other than Kim Kardashian an admitted fan — and especially when removed properly, the artful tips can lead to super healthy, natural nails.
The Static Nails To Me, From Me Round Reusable Pop-On Manicures are a sultry, vibrant red shade of chrome, while the Kiss imPRESS Maple Glazed Donut Press-On Manicure ($12.49; Ulta) are a bit darker and more in line with the “cherry mocha” lacquer hue.