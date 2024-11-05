With the holiday season around the corner, the season’s chicest manicures — like glossy black tips, ruby red chrome finishes, icy blue glazed nails — are soon to leave their mark.

For winter ’25, one chromatic hue in particular is having its main character moment (and I’m absolutely here for it).

Purple Chrome Nails For Winter 2025

Recently, purple nails have been trending, with Selena Gomez rocking the versatile color on more than one occasion — once with a high-shine deep violet lacquer, and the other with a “plum bronze” metallic gleam.

“For winter 2025, we will start to see cooler-toned and darker manicures,” Deborah Lippmann, a pro manicurist and founder of her eponymous nail care brand, previously told Bustle. “My favorite for the season is a dark purple.”

To add a cool girl sheen to traditional purple nails, add a mirror-like chromatic finish — a metallic look countless A-listers (like Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Khloé Kardashian, and Zendaya) have co-signed in recent months.

When recreating the look, know that every purple shade is a wintertime vibe.

Classic violet hues add a pop of pretty color, deep amethyst feels sultry and subtle, while a soft lavender — as spotted on celebs like Bella Hadid — serves big ice queen energy.

You can further amp up your mani with cool-toned silver details, 3D adornments, snowflake decals, or French tips.

If you aren’t hitting up the salon, there are plenty of easy ways to snag the buzzy look from home.

Paint On Metallic Violet Nail Polish

For at-home manicurists, look for a metallic purple nail polish to recreate the trend. The ILNP Boutique Nail Polish in Tilted ($12.50) is a true violet chrome that reflects shades of purple, green, and blue, while the OPI x Wicked Infinite Shine Lacquer in Head Shizstress ($14.49) is more of a muted purple shimmer that beautifully catches the light.

Pick Up Chromatic Lavender Tips

Don’t have time for your nails to dry? The next best option for the girlies on-the-go is a set of chic press-ons.

The OPI xPRESS/ON Press-On Nails in Download Me ($15.99) is the perfect lavender chrome color on shorter almond-shaped tips, while the Olive & June Press-On Nails in Lavender Chrome ($10) is a similar option with more of a softened squoval shape.