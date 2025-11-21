Winter is here, and according to Hollywood’s most in-demand glam Avengers, it’s bringing plenty of makeup inspo. This season, trends read like a blend of bold throwbacks from every decade — mostly ’60s, ’90s, or 2000s, depending on which pro you ask — with something undeniably modern layered on top.

Warm berry lips have edged out classic reds, while cool-toned blushes (yes, even beige ones) are suddenly everywhere. Skin is either glazed in all the right places or softly matte, while eyeshadows are split between smudged ’90s grunge and frosted Y2K shimmer.

But, across the board, one thing is for certain: Winter glam isn’t one-size-fits-all, and red lips aren’t the only way to make a statement this season. You can lean into babydoll pink blushes, maroon smoky eyes, vampy matte lips, doll-like lashes, or a monochrome wash of warm glossy tones — and it all feels current. Whether you’re drawn to Jenna Ortega–style gothic glaze, Hailey Bieber’s “I’m cold” flush, or Kylie Jenner’s porcelain babydoll moment, there’s a winter look waiting for you in this lineup of expert-approved trends.

The only problem? Your makeup bag is about to get very busy.

1. Warm, Rosy, And Glowing

Want to know what celebrities like Kris Jenner, Alix Earle, and Lindsay Lohan will be channeling with their glam this winter? Just ask Ash K Holm, the MUA who’s bringing all things “warm, rosy, and glowing” to your favorite A-lister. She’s pairing hydrating foundations with velvety matte blushes for a soft-focus finish, but her top makeup trick this season? “A pearly gold eyeliner along the waterline instantly wakes up your eyes and makes a smoky eye really pop.” Don’t forget a classic red lip — the cherry on top of her cozy, classic winter vibe.

2. Falsies & A Bold Lip

Cardi B’s makeup artist is pouring a strong cup of drama this winter. “I think 2026 makeup will have more bold looks,” Erika La’Pearl says. In true ’90s revival spirit, her favorite shades are “plum wine or spiced rose,” paired with glowing skin to keep everything modern. But the real star? “Adding false lashes always helps bring a look together,” she says. “Personally, I love using i-ENVY Classic Timeless Wispy Strip Lashes and Cluster Palette Kit (Underlash Extensions) on my clients and myself.”

3. Y2K “Snow Bunny” Makeup

Meanwhile, makeup artist Emily Gray is rooting for a frosty comeback. “I see a throwback to the Y2K frost,” she says. “But it might be my millennial heart hoping.” Shimmery pastel lips and bright white shimmer are officially on her wish list, with a touch of Victoria's Secret Angel. It’s “bunny makeup” in the best way — a pink and white dream. But beneath all that glimmer on the lips and lids is a shift toward what she calls “a luminous matte” base, something that leans more classic winter glam than early 2000s throwback — the finish of choice for her client, Maren Morris.

4. Monochrome Moments

Winter makeup is getting the Mary Phillips treatment, and spoiler alert: it’s softly sculpted. The architect behind Hollywood’s favorite underpainting technique says the season is all about a believable “I’m cold” sweep of color — rosy cheeks and skin that looks warm and dimensional without trying too hard. And for lips? “Either a classic red moment or something deeper — rich berries and oxbloods that feel moody and luxurious,” she tells Bustle. For a chic monochrome moment, she suggests swiping your m.ph Lip Ciggy on the cheeks (shades Cherry Pie and Lose My Breath are her go-tos right now). “It gives that seamless, pulled-together look that feels effortless but intentional,” and the overall vibe this winter will be exactly that. Not full glam — just polished and “a little sexy.”

5. The Classics — With A Twist

Clearly, traditional winter glam isn’t going anywhere. Melissa Hernandez — whose celebrity client roster includes Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Rodrigo, and Mikey Madison — can’t get enough. “Between the family gatherings, cozy dinners, and holiday parties, there’s something so timeless about a crisp red lip or a touch of sparkle on the eyes,” she says. But there are ways to make it feel playful and unexpected. Hernandez, for example, is swapping out a true crimson pout or lid for maroon — just look at the smoky shadow she did for Sydney Sweeney. “There’s something about it that feels festive but still a little sultry,” she adds.

6. Moody ’90s Glam

If you thought the ’90s revival was slowing down, Mélanie Inglessis is here to say: absolutely not. The French makeup artist behind Jenna Ortega’s broody glam is predicting a winter that is “a continuation of the moody, ’90s theme,” with some unexpected colors and finishes. Think muted blues and desert pinks melting into darker eyeshadows, gray-toned contour (yes, gray) instead of browns, and “glazed skin with a gothic eye.” But the biggest ode to ’90s makeup this season? Inglessis is calling it now — “matte dark lips” are about to be everywhere.

7. A Capsule “Makeup Wardrobe”

You can thank Cherish Brooke Hill for Madison Beer’s recent makeup looks that have been quietly defining the toasty winter aesthetic. Hill is approaching glam this season as “elevated and quietly confident — it’s not about excess or perfection.” She’s been all about building a curated “makeup wardrobe,” as she calls it, full of warm tones that tell a story. Peach blushes are giving way to mulberries and roses; nude lips have melted into mocha or wine; and beige eyeshadows are turning into warm taupes or metallic brows. The overall effect? A lived-in look that never veers messy or costumey — though she’s been into the ’60s lashes that look “a little doll-like, yet still soft.”

8. Cheeks Take Center Stage

Ciele founder and celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest wants you to know: this winter is all about the blush. It’s lifted, it’s sculpted, it’s draped — and yes, beige cheeks are about to become your new obsession. Her flush & Protect SPF 45+ in Cozy delivers that cool-toned, editorial blush she sees taking over in 2026. Another swap she’s making in her makeup routine this winter? “Trade your full-coverage foundation for something lighter and more breathable,” she shares. “Heavy foundation can look flat or heavy in winter lighting.” It’s effortless and, most importantly, looks alive — an absolute must this time of year.

9. Babydoll Energy

If you’ve seen Kylie Jenner’s makeup recently, you know that her MUA Ariel Tejada is obsessed with “babydoll energy” this winter. “I think more than ever, everyone is concerned with looking youthful,” he says. “Think soft rosy cheeks with porcelain skin.” His favorite pink blushes are cool-toned, because they bring that “youthful icy feel” to the look — paired with strategic glazing on a matte base. “We want to glow in the right places,” he adds. “Not look like a disco ball.” Eyes stay neutral with a flirty touch of frosting in the inner corners, and lips go glossy to keep everything fresh and modern. In other words: don’t expect a full matte lip from King Kylie anytime soon.