The second half of the year always seems to go by twice as fast as the first. One minute, it’s 90 degrees, and the next, you’re packing away your Halloween costume, planning a Christmas party, and writing your New Year’s resolutions. But there’s at least one upside to the holiday chaos: plenty of excuses to get dressed up.

“I think we're moving into a period of unapologetic opulence,” says nail artist Max Estrada. “Minimalism had its moment, but we’ve spent enough time trying to make everything look effortless. Winter is the perfect time to embrace glamour, and nails are part of the fashion statement.”

Ready to lean into the glam? Jewel tones, like emerald and teal, look extra luxurious. For the red nail devotees, berry shades are looking particularly ripe this season. Maybe you want to match your manicure to your makeup? Frosty white, icy blue, and shimmery lavender bring the Y2K vibes to your fingertips. And if you plan on spending the rest of the year with a champagne glass in hand, you might as well have a gold manicure to match.

Whatever your plans, there’s a manicure worthy of the occasion. Ahead, 10 winter 2026 nail color trends to watch for, whether you’re going all out or just want something pretty to look at while you’re bundled up inside.

1 Jammy Red Instagram / @natashad “Red is making a strong case for being winter’s ultimate neutral,” says celebrity nail artist Gina Eppolito. For starters, it’s festive. But it also goes with just about everything — especially a deeper shade like merlot. Add a jelly finish, and it’s “dramatic without feeling heavy,” says celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi, who recommends JINsoon’s Theda, a blood-red polish that gives you “that rich, vampy look while still allowing light to pass through the color.” Basically, summer’s jelly nails, turned jammy.

2 Snow White Instagram / @manucurist The forecast for winter nail colors? Frosty. Think cooler shades, shimmery polishes, and chrome finishes that almost look frozen. Of all the ways to wear the look, though, you can’t go wrong with a classic snowy white. “It’s clean and soft, but with a little sparkle, it’s perfect for the holidays,” says nail artist Viktoriia Voloshyna. Try Kinetics Moonstone for a milky white polish with a hint of gold shimmer, or Londontown’s Powder for a luminous silvery sheen.

3 Dusty Lavender Instagram / @gel.bymegan Pastel nails aren’t just for spring. “Ashen lavender is going to surprise people this winter,” says celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein, who recommends pairing it with a soft pearlescent finish. With its dusty gray undertone, the frosted purple feels right at home alongside the season’s icier shades. Consider it a way to switch up your usual burgundy or brown while still feeling perfectly wintry.

4 Jewel Tones Instagram / @kathatrillion While icy finishes are having a moment, there’s something cozy about winter’s jewel tones — particularly deep teal and emerald green. “These colors remind me of vintage jewelry boxes, velvet upholstery, and the extravagant glamour of old European fashion houses,” says Estrada. “I'm particularly drawn to those mysterious almost-black greens that reveal their color when the light catches them.” To really show off that depth, try a magnetic cat-eye finish, or take a cue from Eppolito and reach for OPI’s Yuletide Sweetings — a shimmery blend of emerald and teal.

5 Toasted Gold Getty / Stefanie Keenan / Oscars / Contributor Not all that glitters is gold, but winter nails are the exception. After all, with holiday parties and New Year's Eve just around the corner, there's no better time to give your manicure a little extra champagne sparkle. You don’t have to go full disco ball, either. Just look at Taylor Swift, who’s recently been wearing a nude manicure topped with glitter — a look Estrada describes as “sophisticated but still having a sense of occasion.” For something a little bolder, Eppolito recommends Dior's Golden Cinnamon, a toasted metallic shade that feels festive without going overboard.

6 Midnight Blue Instagram / @m.o.n.a.j Looking for a dark manicure that isn't black? Midnight blue is emerging as a chic alternative. “This season, I’m seeing more interest in shades with a little more depth and character, like midnight blue,” says nail artist Vikki Swan. Gerstein agrees, calling it “chic and a little unexpected.” She recommends Essie’s Onyx Swan, a deep navy with a silvery metallic finish that’s reminiscent of a starry night sky. Considering it basically looks like midnight by 6 p.m. these days, the timing couldn’t be better.

7 Deep Plum Instagram / @lolo.nailedit For the dark nail enthusiasts, plum is another shade worth adding to your winter rotation. “It’s softer than black, but it still makes a statement,” says Choi. Her polish pick? JINsoon’s Rita, a rich, inky purple with a creamy-jelly finish. If you’re in the mood for something a little brighter, Gerstein likes Essie’s Prima Plum, a duochrome shade that shifts from deep purple to violet blue.

8 Office Gray Instagram / @m.o.n.a.j Not every winter manicure has a party to go to — in fact, charcoal gray is more corporate chic. “It looks clean and modern, especially on short or medium-length nails with a precise shape and glossy finish,” says Swan. Whether you’re working from home in sweatpants or braving the cold-weather commute to the office, this sleek, smoky shade has a way of making you feel like you have your life together — even if your post-Christmas inbox says otherwise.

9 Chocolate Cherry Instagram / @nailss.babi Burgundy and brown are two of the prettiest (and most common) nail shades to wear during colder months. But combine them, and you get something even better: chocolate cherry, which Estrada calls “the ultimate transitional color” for fall to winter. Warm and rich, the reddish-brown shade feels classic enough but also a little unexpected, especially compared to the bright holiday reds that usually circulate this time of year. Plus, “it’s sexier and more sophisticated,” says Gerstein.