Fall's Preppiest Nail Trend Is Straight Out Of Your Grandpa's Closet

Forget nonna-core; fall is all about grandpa chic. Sweater vests, loafers, maybe even a pair of glasses — it’s prime time to embrace your preppy side, and there’s no more classic print for the occasion than argyle.

Before you go shopping for new knitwear, though, consider an argyle manicure instead. The crisscrossing lines and contrasting colors make for some pretty eye-catching nail art, especially when you throw chrome and cat-eye into the mix. It's an easy way to try the preppy aesthetic without committing to a whole new wardrobe — and looks just as good with a white T-shirt and jeans as it does with pleated trousers.

Ahead, a closer look at the argyle nail trend and all the ways to wear it.

The Fashionification Of Nail Art

If there was a “florals for spring” equivalent in fall, it would be argyle. Not exactly groundbreaking, but there’s a reason the print comes back every year. It’s a little academic, a little cool, and has more personality than a plain sweater. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before a print so closely associated with fall fashion made its way to manicures — especially considering how much overlap there’s been between the two lately.

“So many nail lovers are taking inspiration from shoes, bags, and other statement fashion pieces and translating them into nail art,” celebrity nail artist Analysse Hernandez recently told Bustle. She wasn’t just talking about the obvious polka dot mani, either — lace, mohair, and even Pucci-inspired designs have been making the rounds. Argyle fits right into that shift: Instead of treating their manicures as an afterthought, people are using nail art to bring the same style and detail to their look as they would with a statement bag or pair of shoes.

Better yet, argyle manicures don’t have to be an exact replica of what’s hanging in your closet. Those diamond-shaped color blocks and intersecting diagonal lines are really all you need to pull off the print. The colors, placement, and finish? That’s where you can have some more fun with it.

How To Wear Argyle Nails

First things first: figuring out your color palette. For fall, you can’t go wrong with the classic burgundy, navy, and forest green combo. Come winter, try icier blues and grays. And once spring rolls around, pastels look especially pretty. (Argyle nails aren’t just for sweater weather, after all.)

You don’t have to wear the same color combo on every nail, either. For a more maximalist look, mix and match shades to your heart’s content. Or, stick to a handful and alternate the patterns instead.

If you’re sticking to a simpler color scheme, a cat-eye finish makes everything feel even more luxe. Think of it as an upgrade from your usual argyle sweater to a cashmere one.

Chrome is another way to switch things up. Use it for the diagonal lines, alternate argyle nails with metallic ones, or do a little of both. Whatever design you choose, it gives the print a bit more edge.

Not ready to commit to argyle on every inch of your nails? Keep the diamonds and diagonal lines on your French tips instead.

Or, use negative space to give the pattern a little breathing room. With a clear base, it doesn’t feel quite as busy as a design with every diamond colored in — an especially good option for shorter nails.

Bottom line: Country club membership or not, the preppy look is yours to play with this season — no sweater vest necessary.