Music
The Best 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Lyrics For Instagram Captions
With Taylor Swift releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version), fans will revisit the 2014 album for numerous reasons. It was Swift’s official dive into the pop genre, and she considered it a major turning point in her career.
“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways,” Swift said on Aug. 9 when the re-release was announced, adding that she can’t wait for fans to hear the new “From The Vault” tracks.
The album has a little bit of everything when it comes to relatable lyrics for almost every type of emotion. “Blank Space,” which is arguably Reputation-coded, is packed with lines about being unpredictable. “Shake It Off” is about letting go of negative energy and the people who bring you down. “Wonderland” paints Alice In Wonderland imagery, evoking curiosity and confusion.
1989 is also filled with love songs. “You Are In Love” tells the story of frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and his relationship with ex Lena Dunham. The lyrics to “Wildest Dreams” allude to a steamy love affair. “Style,” meanwhile, is widely rumored to be about, well, Harry Styles.
As expected, with her “From The Vault” songs, Swift delivered lyrically. “Is It Over Now?” and “Now That We Don’t Talk” seemingly refer to her relationship with Styles. She even calls back to certain moments that became part of pop culture history (remember that blue dress?).
Basically, if you have a picture that needs a songwriter’s pizzazz, Swift has you covered. Here are 89 1989 song lyrics for your Instagram captions, since they never go out of style.
“Welcome To New York”
- Kaleidoscope of loud heartbeats under coats
- Welcome to New York, it’s been waitin’ for you
- The lights are so bright, but they never blind me
- Everybody here was someone else before
- Like any true love, it drives you crazy
“Blank Space”
- I could show you incredible things
- Magic, madness, heaven, sin
- Love’s a game, wanna play?
- Grab your passport and my hand
- I can make the bad guys good for a weekend
- Got a long list of ex-lovers, they'll tell you I’m insane
- I’ve got a blank space, baby and I’ll write your name
- Cherry lips, crystal skies
- Darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream
“Style”
- You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye
- I got that red lip classic thing that you like
- And when we go crashing down, we come back every time
- We never go out of style
“Out Of The Woods”
- The rest of the world was black and white but we were in screaming color
- Are we out of the woods yet?
- Your necklace hanging from my neck
- Two paper airplanes flying
“All You Had To Do Was Stay”
- Why’d you have to go and lock me out when I let you in?
- People like me are gone forever when you say goodbye
“Shake It Off”
- I got this music in my mind sayin’, “It’s gonna be alright”
- You could’ve been gettin’ down to this sick beat
- Won’t you come on over, baby? We can shake, shake, shake
“I Wish You Would”
- I wish you were right here, right now
- I’d never forget you as long as I’d live
- We’re a crooked love in a straight line down
- This mad, mad love makes you come rushing
“Bad Blood”
- Now we got bad blood
- Time can heal, but this won’t
- If you love like that, blood runs cold
“Wildest Dreams”
- Let’s get out of this town, drive out of the city, away from the crowds
- He’s so tall and handsome as hell
- Say you’ll remember me, standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe
- Red lips and rosy cheeks
- Say you’ll see me again, even if it’s just in your wildest dreams
- I bet these memories follow you around
“How You Get The Girl”
- That’s how it works, that’s how you get the girl
- I want you for worse or for better, I would wait forever and ever
- Pictures in frames of kisses on cheeks
“This Love”
- In silent screams, in wildest dreams, I never dreamed of this
- This love came back to me
- You showed up just in time
- This love left a permanent mark
- This love is glowing in the dark
“I Know Places”
- Love’s a fragile little flame
- Just grab my hand and don't ever drop it
“Clean”
- You’re still all over me like a wine-stained dress I can’t wear anymore
- I think I am finally clean
- I screamed so loud but no one heard a thing
- Just because you’re clean, don’t mean you don’t miss it
“Wonderland”
- Haven’t you heard what becomes of curious minds?
- We found Wonderland
- Didn't you calm my fears with a Cheshire cat smile?
- And in the end, in Wonderland, we both went mad
“You Are In Love”
- Coffee at midnight
- No proof, one touch, but you felt enough
- You are in love, true love
- Morning, his place, burnt toast, Sunday
- You two are dancing in a snow globe, ’round and ’round
- I’ve spent my whole life tryin’ to put it into words
“New Romantics”
- Baby, I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me
- Every night with us is like a dream
- Baby, we’re the new romantics
- We are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet
- The best people in life are free
“Sweeter Than Fiction”
- This life is sweeter than fiction
- All at once, the rest is history
“‘SLUT!’ (From The Vault)”
- What if all I need is you?
- If they call me a slut, you know it might be worth it for once
- If I’m gonna be drunk, I might as well be drunk in love
- In a world of boys, he's a gentleman
“Say Don’t Go (From The Vault)”
- I would stay forever if you say, “Don’t go”
- You kiss mе, and it stops time
“Now That We Don’t Talk (From The Vault)”
- Shared dinners, long weekends
- I don’t have to pretend I like acid rock
- Guess maybe I am better off now that we don't talk
“Suburban Legends (From The Vault)”
- You were so magnetic it was almost obnoxious, flush with the currency of cool
- We were born to be suburban legends
- When you hold me, it holds me together
- You kiss me in a way that's gonna screw me up forever
- We were born to be national treasures
- I broke my own heart ‘cause you were too polite to do it
“Is It Over Now? (From The Vault)”
- Let’s fast forward to three hundred takeout coffees later
- Was it over then? And is it over now?
- Blue dress on a boat