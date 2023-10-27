With Taylor Swift releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version), fans will revisit the 2014 album for numerous reasons. It was Swift’s official dive into the pop genre, and she considered it a major turning point in her career.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways,” Swift said on Aug. 9 when the re-release was announced, adding that she can’t wait for fans to hear the new “From The Vault” tracks.

The album has a little bit of everything when it comes to relatable lyrics for almost every type of emotion. “Blank Space,” which is arguably Reputation-coded, is packed with lines about being unpredictable. “Shake It Off” is about letting go of negative energy and the people who bring you down. “Wonderland” paints Alice In Wonderland imagery, evoking curiosity and confusion.

1989 is also filled with love songs. “You Are In Love” tells the story of frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and his relationship with ex Lena Dunham. The lyrics to “Wildest Dreams” allude to a steamy love affair. “Style,” meanwhile, is widely rumored to be about, well, Harry Styles.

As expected, with her “From The Vault” songs, Swift delivered lyrically. “Is It Over Now?” and “Now That We Don’t Talk” seemingly refer to her relationship with Styles. She even calls back to certain moments that became part of pop culture history (remember that blue dress?).

Basically, if you have a picture that needs a songwriter’s pizzazz, Swift has you covered. Here are 89 1989 song lyrics for your Instagram captions, since they never go out of style.

“Welcome To New York”

Kaleidoscope of loud heartbeats under coats

Welcome to New York, it’s been waitin’ for you

The lights are so bright, but they never blind me

Everybody here was someone else before

Like any true love, it drives you crazy

“Blank Space”

Taylor Swift in “Blank Space” music video. Taylor Swift/VEVO

I could show you incredible things

Magic, madness, heaven, sin

Love’s a game, wanna play?

Grab your passport and my hand

I can make the bad guys good for a weekend

Got a long list of ex-lovers, they'll tell you I’m insane

I’ve got a blank space, baby and I’ll write your name

Cherry lips, crystal skies

Darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream

“Style”

You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye

I got that red lip classic thing that you like

And when we go crashing down, we come back every time

We never go out of style

“Out Of The Woods”

Taylor Swift in 2015. Taylor Swift/YouTube

The rest of the world was black and white but we were in screaming color

Are we out of the woods yet?

Your necklace hanging from my neck

Two paper airplanes flying

“All You Had To Do Was Stay”

Why’d you have to go and lock me out when I let you in?

People like me are gone forever when you say goodbye

“Shake It Off”

Taylor Swift in 2014. Taylor Swift/VEVO

I got this music in my mind sayin’, “It’s gonna be alright”

You could’ve been gettin’ down to this sick beat

Won’t you come on over, baby? We can shake, shake, shake

“I Wish You Would”

I wish you were right here, right now

I’d never forget you as long as I’d live

We’re a crooked love in a straight line down

This mad, mad love makes you come rushing

“Bad Blood”

Taylor Swift in “Bad Blood” music video. Taylor Swift/VEVO

Now we got bad blood

Time can heal, but this won’t

If you love like that, blood runs cold

“Wildest Dreams”

Taylor Swift in 2015 Taylor Swift

Let’s get out of this town, drive out of the city, away from the crowds

He’s so tall and handsome as hell

Say you’ll remember me, standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe

Red lips and rosy cheeks

Say you’ll see me again, even if it’s just in your wildest dreams

I bet these memories follow you around

“How You Get The Girl”

That’s how it works, that’s how you get the girl

I want you for worse or for better, I would wait forever and ever

Pictures in frames of kisses on cheeks

“This Love”

In silent screams, in wildest dreams, I never dreamed of this

This love came back to me

You showed up just in time

This love left a permanent mark

This love is glowing in the dark

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I Know Places”

Love’s a fragile little flame

Just grab my hand and don't ever drop it

“Clean”

You’re still all over me like a wine-stained dress I can’t wear anymore

I think I am finally clean

I screamed so loud but no one heard a thing

Just because you’re clean, don’t mean you don’t miss it

“Wonderland”

Haven’t you heard what becomes of curious minds?

We found Wonderland

Didn't you calm my fears with a Cheshire cat smile?

And in the end, in Wonderland, we both went mad

Taylor Swift in 2015. Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“You Are In Love”

Coffee at midnight

No proof, one touch, but you felt enough

You are in love, true love

Morning, his place, burnt toast, Sunday

You two are dancing in a snow globe, ’round and ’round

I’ve spent my whole life tryin’ to put it into words

“New Romantics”

Baby, I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me

Every night with us is like a dream

Baby, we’re the new romantics

We are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet

The best people in life are free

“Sweeter Than Fiction”

This life is sweeter than fiction

All at once, the rest is history

Taylor Swift in 2023. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

“‘SLUT!’ (From The Vault)”

What if all I need is you?

If they call me a slut, you know it might be worth it for once

If I’m gonna be drunk, I might as well be drunk in love

In a world of boys, he's a gentleman

“Say Don’t Go (From The Vault)”

I would stay forever if you say, “Don’t go”

You kiss mе, and it stops time

“Now That We Don’t Talk (From The Vault)”

Shared dinners, long weekends

I don’t have to pretend I like acid rock

Guess maybe I am better off now that we don't talk

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Suburban Legends (From The Vault)”

You were so magnetic it was almost obnoxious, flush with the currency of cool

We were born to be suburban legends

When you hold me, it holds me together

You kiss me in a way that's gonna screw me up forever

We were born to be national treasures

I broke my own heart ‘cause you were too polite to do it

“Is It Over Now? (From The Vault)”