Music
50 Lyrics From Taylor Swift’s Life Of A Showgirl For Instagram Captions
Whether you’re feeling cheeky or lovey-dovey, she’s got you covered.
While last year’s Tortured Poets Department helped listeners tap into their angstiest impulses, Taylor Swift turns a new leaf in The Life of a Showgirl. As she shared on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast, “Life is more upbeat.”
That lighter ethos is certainly reflected in new songs like “Opalite” and “Honey,” which focus on the sweet bliss of a secure relationship. And even tracks that explore the thornier parts of the public eye (like “Father Figure” and “CANCELLED!”) tend to do so with cheeky flair. Billboard, in its review, perfectly described the lineup as “Bangers for Adults.”
Lyrically, Swift finds inspiration in everything from Shakespeare and Old Hollywood — see “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Elizabeth Taylor” — to an idyllic vision of the suburbs in “Wi$h Li$t.” This means there’s no shortage of romantic imagery and witty quips to borrow in your own life.
To that end, here are 50 of the best lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl for your Instagram captions.
1. “The Fate of Ophelia”
- I swore my loyalty to me, myself, and I
- Ophelia lived in fantasy
- Locked inside my memory and only you possess the key
- Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky
2. “Elizabeth Taylor”
- Do you think it’s forever?
- I can’t have fun if I can’t have you
- Portofino was on my mind
- I would trade the Cartier for someone to trust (just kidding)
- They say I’m bad news, I just say thanks
3. “Opalite”
- Never made no one like you before
- But my Mama told me it’s alright
- You were dancing through the lightning strikes
- Don’t you sweat it, baby
- Failure brings you freedom
4. “Father Figure”
- I saw potential
- Just step into my office
- Mistake my kindness for weakness and find your card cancelled
5. “Eldest Daughter”
- Every eldest daughter was the first lamb to the slaughter
- A beautiful, beautiful timelapse
- Ferris wheel kisses and lilacs
6. “Ruin the Friendship”
- Your smile, miles wide
- Always ruin the friendship
- Should’ve kissed you anyway
7. “Actually Romantic”
- Like a toy chihuahua barking at me from a tiny purse
- It feels like you’re flirting with me
- It’s actually romantic
- “Boring Barbie”
8. “Wi$h Li$t”
- I just want you
- Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop
- Please, God, bring me a best friend who I think is hot
- You caught me off my guard
9. “Wood”
- It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark
- Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine
- We make our own luck
- He ah-matized me and opened my eyes
10. “CANCELLED!”
- Did you girlboss too close to the sun?
- Tone-deaf and hot, let’s f*cking off her
- Something wicked this way comes
- If you can’t be good, then just be better at it
- Like my whiskey sour
- I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal
11. “Honey”
- You can call me honey if you want
- Summertime spritz, pink skies
- Wintergreen kiss, all mine
- You can be my forever-night stand, honey
- Graffiti my whole damn life, honey
12. “The Life of a Showgirl” (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)
- Made her money being pretty and witty
- You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe
- Sequins are forever
- Sweeter than a peach