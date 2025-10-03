While last year’s Tortured Poets Department helped listeners tap into their angstiest impulses, Taylor Swift turns a new leaf in The Life of a Showgirl. As she shared on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast, “Life is more upbeat.”

That lighter ethos is certainly reflected in new songs like “Opalite” and “Honey,” which focus on the sweet bliss of a secure relationship. And even tracks that explore the thornier parts of the public eye (like “Father Figure” and “CANCELLED!”) tend to do so with cheeky flair. Billboard, in its review, perfectly described the lineup as “Bangers for Adults.”

Lyrically, Swift finds inspiration in everything from Shakespeare and Old Hollywood — see “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Elizabeth Taylor” — to an idyllic vision of the suburbs in “Wi$h Li$t.” This means there’s no shortage of romantic imagery and witty quips to borrow in your own life.

To that end, here are 50 of the best lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl for your Instagram captions.

1. “The Fate of Ophelia”

I swore my loyalty to me, myself, and I

Ophelia lived in fantasy

Locked inside my memory and only you possess the key

Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky

2. “Elizabeth Taylor”

Do you think it’s forever?

I can’t have fun if I can’t have you

Portofino was on my mind

I would trade the Cartier for someone to trust (just kidding)

They say I’m bad news, I just say thanks

3. “Opalite”

Never made no one like you before

But my Mama told me it’s alright

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Don’t you sweat it, baby

Failure brings you freedom

4. “Father Figure”

I saw potential

Just step into my office

Mistake my kindness for weakness and find your card cancelled

5. “Eldest Daughter”

Every eldest daughter was the first lamb to the slaughter

A beautiful, beautiful timelapse

Ferris wheel kisses and lilacs

6. “Ruin the Friendship”

Your smile, miles wide

Always ruin the friendship

Should’ve kissed you anyway

7. “Actually Romantic”

Like a toy chihuahua barking at me from a tiny purse

It feels like you’re flirting with me

It’s actually romantic

“Boring Barbie”

8. “Wi$h Li$t”

I just want you

Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop

Please, God, bring me a best friend who I think is hot

You caught me off my guard

9. “Wood”

It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark

Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine

We make our own luck

He ah-matized me and opened my eyes

10. “CANCELLED!”

Did you girlboss too close to the sun?

Tone-deaf and hot, let’s f*cking off her

Something wicked this way comes

If you can’t be good, then just be better at it

Like my whiskey sour

I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal

11. “Honey”

You can call me honey if you want

Summertime spritz, pink skies

Wintergreen kiss, all mine

You can be my forever-night stand, honey

Graffiti my whole damn life, honey

12. “The Life of a Showgirl” (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)