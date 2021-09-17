Latto, Flo Milli & More Celebs Share The Impact Aaliyah’s Music Had On Them

Music
Twenty years later, the late singer’s influence remains undeniable.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Throughout her fruitful eight-year music career, R&B singer Aaliyah achieved several memorable hits, including “Back and Forth,” “Try Again,” and “Rock the Boat.” But her artistry was unfortunately cut short, as Aaliyah tragically passed away in a plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001.
Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Shortly after her passing, Aaliyah’s life was celebrated by Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Ginuwine, and her brother, Rashad, in a tribute at the 2001 MTV VMAs. She's since been named an influence by countless artists, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, The Weeknd, and Normani.