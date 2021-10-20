TV & Movies
From Angelina Jolie to Dakota Johnson, they’re all sorts of magical.
Walt Disney Pictures
Some of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, from Angelina Jolie to Meryl Streep, have taken a romp as powerful occultists. Whether as manic wand-aided wizards, vindictive spellcasters, or good-natured sorcerers, here are seven actors whose witchy transformations are truly iconic.
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
A master of transformation, Helena Bonham Carter has played many iconic roles including royalty in The Crown, a flailing designer in Ocean’s 8, and the Red Queen in Alice in Wonderland. But it was her take on dark witch Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films that was most haunting.