Adele Celebrated Her Emmys Win In The Most Adele Way Possible

When it comes to awards shows, it's always a safe bet to assume that Adele will take home the gold. The 2022 Creative Emmy Awards on Sept. 4 were no different, during which the “Easy On Me” hitmaker added to her already packed trophy cabinet after winning the Outstanding Variety Special award for her 2021 TV concert special, Adele: One Night Only. Following her Emmys victory, Adele became one step closer to reaching EGOT status, and the singer-songwriter marked occasion in the most Adele way possible with a celebratory social media post.

“Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon,” the singer wrote on Instagram, adding, “Trust me to officially have an EGO.”

“I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees,” she concluded.

The term EGOT refers to those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award. As of writing, only 17 artists have managed to achieve EGOT status, including the likes of Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, and Audrey Hepburn, among others.

The Adele: One Night Only TV special — that saw her perform tracks from her best-selling album 30 — won a total of five Emmy awards during the annual ceremony, including for Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction, Outstanding Sound Mixing, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special.

In the wake of Adele’s Emmy win, fans were quick to offer the “Oh My God” hitmaker their congratulations on social media. “Oscar, Grammy and now Emmy winner. Adelegend you did it,” wrote one excited fan, while others offered up suggestions to ensure the singer can one day secure full EGOT status. “If you wanna come to Broadway, we’re here,” another user commented.