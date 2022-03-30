Amy Schumer Is Feeling "Triggered & Traumatized" After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

It’s been several days since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but Amy Schumer says she’s still “triggered and traumatized” by what happened that night. The physical altercation occurred after Rock made an offensive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, despite her struggle with alopecia. “Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” he said as Smith returned to his seat. In response, Smith warned: “Keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth!”

Schumer — who co-hosted the star-studded event with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall — was just as shocked as everyone else by the King Richard star’s reaction. And on Tuesday, March 29, she took to Instagram to decompress. “I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall,” she joked while plugging her new Hulu show, which is partially based on her life.

“But for real,” Schumer continued. “Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing.” She also wrote that she saw “so much pain” in Will Smith. “I’m still in shock and stunned and sad,” the I Feel Pretty star added. “I’m proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

Schumer’s post came one day after Smith issued a formal apology for his behavior on social media. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he wrote, calling his actions “unacceptable and inexcusable.” “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he explained.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” the Collateral Beauty actor continued. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.” The 53-year-old actor also apologized to the Academy and several other people he may have offended.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” Smith wrote. “I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will.”