Cynthia Nixon Defends Miranda's AJLT Journey, But Twitter Is On Team Steve

Miranda Hobbes’ And Just Like That storyline has faced polarizing reception from viewers since the Sex and the City sequel series premiered in December 2021. After meeting sweetheart bartender Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) in a 1999 episode of the original series, Cynthia Nixon’s character married him near the end of its culminating Season 6. The characters later had a child, Brady (Niall Cunningham), and remained together throughout both Sex and the City theatrical films, but their relationship’s been quite rocky in And Just Like That. Season 1 has seen Miranda struggle with alcoholism, unexpectedly develop feelings for non-binary stoner podcast host Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), and eventually ask Steve for a divorce. While Nixon has defended Miranda’s actions, Twitter is overwhelmingly on Team Steve.

And Just Like That has largely followed Miranda’s quest to rediscover herself and her sexuality through her budding romance with Che, who’s opened Miranda’s eyes to new pleasures from smoking weed to getting fingered in Carrie Bradshaw’s kitchen. Despite a failed attempt to reignite her marriage’s sexual flame, Miranda then asked Steve for a divorce, leaving him to wonder what went wrong and how he missed the signs. A beloved character who seemingly couldn’t hurt a fly, Steve’s journey through And Just Like That has left fans claiming he deserves better. “What’s pissing me off is the LACK of remorse or emotion from Miranda. This is Steve we’re talking about! Not ordinary Jim from across the road… STEVE BRADY,” exclaimed one Twitter user. “I can’t wait for Che to break this ditzy b*tch’s heart.”

During a Jan. 27 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Nixon if she understands fans’ disappointment towards Steve’s storyline. “I do, but I have to say that’s the thing about breakups,” answered the actor. “Oftentimes, there’s one person that is making the breakup happen and the other person who is reluctant. But I have to say, that person who’s reluctant is pretty miserable too, and they’re just not admitting it.”

The only thing stronger than fans’ love for Steve seems to be their hatred for Che, which doesn’t help Miranda’s case. Ramirez’s character has faced criticism for everything from constantly sparking joints indoors to performing stand-up sets that simply aren’t funny. Nixon rallied behind the character and their relationship with Miranda, telling Cohen she thinks Che’s comedy is effective. But the actor also seems to be aware of fans’ divisive response to the Miranda, Steve, and Che storyline, as she took to Instagram on Jan. 28 to share a snap of Ramirez sporting a pin with Eigenberg’s face on it and captioned the post: “I couldn’t help but wonder…is @therealsararamirez on Team Steve?”

