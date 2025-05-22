As Carrie Bradshaw narrates in the trailer for And Just Like That... Season 3, “There’s nothing like summer in New York City. With its hot days and even hotter nights, something new and unexpected always awaits.”

The clip’s playful, balmy vibe suggests that the “new and unexpected” will be something positive — like a new crush or Carrie’s foray into romantasy. But in a recent interview, Kristin Davis teased that not every twist will be a fun one.

Charlotte’s Journey In AJLT Season 3

During a May 21 appearance on Good Morning America, Davis was asked what might surprise fans about her character, Charlotte, during Season 3 (which premieres May 29).

“Charlotte’s got two kids, and they’re older, and they’re always throwing her curveballs, so that goes on,” she began. “And then later in the season, there’s a bit of a shocking challenge, and we have to see Charlotte find a new way to handle it. And she does, of course.”

While Davis couldn’t get into spoiler-y specifics — simply teasing, “You’ll see!” — she did go on to say that “Charlotte’s always going to do her best, and she’s always going to try to take care of everyone.”

A Potential Twist

So... what might AJLT Season 3 have in store for Charlotte?

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

To recap, Season 2 saw her make a major change by returning to work, taking a job at an art gallery. As she told Harry, “I have got to get back to me.” This definitely positioned Charlotte for a new era of rediscovering who she is outside of motherhood — a journey that could certainly come with various ups and downs.

There’s also the question of whether Charlotte’s ex-husband, Trey MacDougal, might ever re-enter her life. It’s not too far-fetched: Davis recently revealed on her Are You a Charlotte? podcast that there was, indeed, an AJLT storyline about Trey’s return that was ultimately scrapped.

“Kyle [MacLachlan] and I had to talk about it because I was kind of mad at him,” Davis recalled. “I said, ‘Why didn’t you come on? We wanted you to come on.’ And he said, ‘I just wanted it to be amazing.’”

HBO

Davis further explained that MacLachlan was wary about leaving his character on a “sad note.” She didn’t reveal what circumstances would have made Trey’s return sad, but if the character comes back in any capacity, it would definitely throw Charlotte for a loop.

Fortunately, as MacLachlan recently told People, he’s still down to reprise his role for the right idea.