Once upon a time, Meghan Markle was interested in appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Now that she’s married to her Prince Charming, the host does not expect it to ever happen.

It was during Cohen’s “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon 2023 on Nov. 4 that he opened up to moderator Rachel Lindsay about how he fumbled his opportunity to have the actor-turned-duchess on WWHL. He explained that his missed chance came during Meghan’s pre-royal family days, back when she was starring on Suits and had yet to start publicly dating her now-husband, Prince Harry.

A Royal Mistake

“I didn’t watch Suits,” Cohen said, per People. “And I guess she was pitched and we passed, and as my executive producer said, ‘You really never know who is going to become a duchess.’”

Looking back, he has major regrets. “When I think there could be clips of Meghan Markle kiki-ing with me, doing a shot, and talking about Vicki Gunvalson? I want to kill myself,” he added.

Meghan, of course, went on to marry Prince Harry in 2018 and leave acting behind. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became even more talked about when they made the decision to step away from their role as senior royals in 2020. They’ve opted to continue their work in public service away from the intense spotlight they faced while living in the UK.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With Meghan’s career change, Cohen doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to get her on Watch What Happens Live. “I think she’s kind of done with it,” he told Lindsay. “You know what, by the way? I don’t blame her. ‘You passed on me then, you want me now?’ No.”

The Silver Lining

Although Cohen turned down his chance to interview Meghan on WWHL, she doesn’t seem to have any issues with him personally. In fact, she had him as a guest on her Archetypes podcast in 2022. The episode was called “Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift,” and Cohen, comedian Trevor Noah, and filmmaker Judd Apatow all spoke to Meghan about the role of men in changing the labels that hold women back.

Meghan made light of her WWHL rejection during the episode, saying (per InStyle), “I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy.” That prompted him to tell her it was “the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.”