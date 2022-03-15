The Latest Twist In Anna Sorokin’s Deportation Is Beyond Belief, Frankly

The real-life inspiration behind the hit Netflix series Inventing Anna, Anna Sorokin, has another twist in her legal tale: deportation. Or very imminent deportation, depending on which reports you look at.

According to various sources, the convicted con artist known as Anna Delvey is due to be deported to Germany after her appeal to remain in the U.S. was denied, per the Independent. Speaking to Insider, the fake heiress’s attorneys confirmed as much, saying they were unable to get in touch with her, causing something of a panic. The Daily Mail has since reported that she remains detained in upstate New York, citing essentially a clerical error for the mix-up.

Though still appealing her 2019 guilty verdict, Sorokin was initially released from prison on good behaviour in Feb. 2021. Soon after she was detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying her visa. Per the New York Post, she was held in custody at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshe, New York.

On Feb. 17, 2022, the U.S. Justice Department Board of Immigration Appeals came to the decision to deny Sorokin’s appeal to remain in the U.S. “Since there is nothing pending before the Board, the applicant’s stay of removal, granted on Nov. 30, 2021, is no longer warranted and will be withdrawn,” a copy of the decision, obtained by Insider, read. “The stay will be denied.” According to German publication Der Spiegel, Sorokin’s deportation was scheduled for March 14. Per the Daily Mail, Sorokin’s deportation date remains unclear.

What we do know is that the ICE’s decision reportedly made Sorokin – who has filed several appeals to remain in the United States – “furious”. In an essay penned for Insider, Sorokin described the ICE's decision-making process as “baffling.”

Ahead of all this drama unfolding, Sorokin recorded a set of interviews with Alex Cooper for an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast which is set to air on March 16. Cooper teased their exchange on her Insta stories, describing it as “one of the hardest challenges in [her] career.”

Sorokin was famously convicted of one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny, and four counts of theft services in 2019 after conning friends and businesses across the city of $275,000. The story went on to inspire the Netflix series, starring Julia Garner as Sorokin/Delvey, Anna Chlumsky as journalist Vivian, and Alexis Floyd as Neff.