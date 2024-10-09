More than a decade after Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa had an “awful interview” with Anne Hathaway, the actor is said to have issued an apology.

On Oct. 6, Flaa uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled “This might be my worst interview idea ever,” in which she recalled her 2012 interviews with Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, and Amanda Seyfried at a Les Misérables press junkit.

In the the spirit of the movie musical, Flaa explained in her now-viral video that she had asked the actors to sing answers to some of her questions. However, Hathaway wasn’t on board with the idea.

“Well I won’t be doing that,” the Princess Diaries star says in resurfaced footage shared by Flaa, who goes on the recall how the interview “went completely down hill” afterwards, with Hathaway giving blunt, one-word answers to multiple questions about the film.

However, just a couple of days after posting the clip, Flaa uploaded another YouTube video claiming that Hathaway has now apologized for the awkward 2012 sit-down.

“Yesterday, I did receive an email. It was from Anne Hathaway's publicist, and he forwarded a message to me from Anne Hathaway,” she said in the follow-up clip. “I was pretty shocked. I had not expected her to reach out to me at all ... she did something pretty amazing.”

Hathaway’s “Touching” Apology

In her YouTube video, journalist Flaa explained that she “wouldn’t share exactly what was in the email” from Hathaway, but revealed the actor had opened up about “what she was going through” at the time of the interview.

“She apologized for being … giving me an awful interview basically,” she continued. “It was so touching to me. Just talking about it makes me almost teary eyed, ‘cause I was just so grateful that she did that. It was a very personal note.”

Flaa also claimed that Hathaway invited her to interview her when her next movie comes out. “I’m really looking forward to that, Anne,” she added. “Thank you so much for doing that.”

Fans quickly praised the Devil Wears Prada star for issuing an apology all these years later, with one YouTuber commenting, “Anne taking accountability demonstrates good character. This shows humility and self-awareness.”

This isn’t the first time one of Flaa’s past interviews has resurfaced as of late. In August, Blake Livley faced criticism over an “uncomfortable” 2016 interview with the journalist, who congratulated the Gossip Girl star on her baby bump. A then-pregnant Lively responded, “Congratulations on your little bump” — a response that Flaa claimed made her “want to quit my job.”