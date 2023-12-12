Anne Hathaway is glad her Barbie movie never got made.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Hathaway was linked to Sony’s original Barbie film in 2017 when Amy Schumer quit the planned release due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Sony’s version was set to be directed by Alethea Jones and released in May 2020 — but it never came to fruition.

Margot Robbie’s production company, Lucky Chap, later took over the project with Warner Bros., which led to Greta Gerwig’s hugely successful Barbie starring Robbie as the iconic doll.

Margot Robbie in Barbie. Warner Bros. / 'Barbie'

“They Hit A Bullseye”

Hathaway shared her thoughts on 2023’s Barbie on the Dec. 11 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing she feels “lucky” the original movie was scrapped.

“The thing that’s so exciting about what Margot and Greta and Ryan and America and that entire phenomenal team [did] is they hit a bullseye,” Hathaway said. “The bullseye caused the entire world to reach this level of ecstasy.”

Speaking to host Josh Horowitz, she continued: “Now imagine that version, that much energy, that much anticipation, that much emotion, but it’s not the right version ... I actually think of it as a lucky thing [the Sony movie didn’t get made].

The cast of Barbie. Warner Bros. / 'Barbie'

“Margot Is Sublime”

Hathaway went on to praise Robbie on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, calling her “just sublime.”

“What she is doing as a creative person and a producer is so exciting and inspiring,” Hathaway continued, adding that Gerwig’s Barbie was “the best possible version” of the story.

“If I believed that the version I was attached to could have done that, yeah, I might feel differently about it,” she admitted. “I’m also a person who loves watching women kill it. I just do, I just love it.”

Anne Hathaway on Watch What Happens Live. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Hathway concluded by saying that, although she missed out on playing Barbie, “the right role finds the right person.”

“When it doesn’t happen, just trust deeper and keep going,” she added. “It sounds maybe a little corny but you really do have to keep it grateful.”

Barbie 1.0

As mentioned, comedian Schumer dropped out of the original Barbie movie in 2017.

However, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, she revealed that her decision to quit was more complex than “scheduling conflicts.”

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it. The only way I was interested in doing it,” Schumer revealed, and recalled the moment she knew they “got the wrong gal.”