Premiering on Apple TV+ later this year, Argylle will star Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill. The streaming giant released a first look of the new film as part of its global preview of forthcoming shows and the let’s just say it is a steamy affair. The first look images feature a still from a sultry slow dance between Lipa and Cavill. Dua is rocking a blonde crimped bob, what looks like a seductive smokey eye, and gold mini dress, perfectly complimenting the emerald green of Henry Cavil’s velvet jacket. Here’s everything we know about Argylle thus far.

Argylle Plot

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, Argylle is a spy thriller. As previously stated, it stars none other than Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill. Narrating the story of a spy who, suffering with amnesia, believes that he is a world-famous author specialising in spy novels, it is based on Ellie Conway’s as-yet unpublished novel, per Tech Radar. As his memory returns, he takes revenge on the department he worked for, undeniably putting the “thriller” in “spy thriller.”

Argylle Cast

The Argylle cast is star-studded, featuring Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill alongside Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit, Three Billboards), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O’Hara (Home Alone, Schitt’s Creek), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, The Prom), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe, Deadpool 2), John Cena (WWE Raw), and Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained).

DeBose was notably nominated for an Oscar for her recent performance as Anita in the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story. The Apple+ production will be Dua Lipa’s acting debut.

Argylle Release Date & Trailer

Sadly, there’s no official release date as of yet, but it is anticipated to be arriving on Apple TV+ later in 2022. Excitingly, it’ll be a three-part trilogy, with production for the first film having started in August 2021. There’s no trailer yet either, but these new stills are certainly teasing something.

This post will be updated as more information on Argyll becomes available.