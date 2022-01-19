All The Clues Beaux & Harry From Too Hot To Handle Are Still Together

Spoilers ahead for the Too Hot To Handle Season 3 finale. Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson’s relationship was a slow burn. When the 24-year-old legal secretary and 29-year-old model initially joined Too Hot to Handle Season 3, Harry was wrapped up in a love square with Stevan Ditter and Patrick Mullen competing for Georgia Hassarat’s affection. He and Beaux shared a bed each night, but weren’t interested in each other romantically. Eventually, though, things blossomed. “It’s quite hard, especially when you’re spending every single day with that one person, like, in bed together, for a whole two, three weeks,” Beaux explains of their evolution as a couple. “So when me and Harry [weren't] each other’s types and then we built that massive connection, it was really, really nice.”

After confessing their feelings, the two began going on dates and deepening their relationship, even becoming girlfriend and boyfriend by season’s end. “[Harry is] literally a male version of me,” Beaux tells Bustle of their connection. “With me, it’s a massive personality thing. I can’t just look at someone and think, ‘Oh, I fancy you.’ I’ve got to get to know that person.”

Ultimately, the two managed to abide by all of Lana’s rules — though Harry did get in trouble for self-gratification in the shower at one point — and win the $90,000 prize money. They left the show still together and a few thousand dollars richer.

Beaux obviously can’t reveal where she and Harry stand now, but based on their social media, the two seem to still be on good terms. They both follow each other on Instagram, as do Beaux and Harry’s brother, George, so she appears to have met or at least interacted with his family since filming. Perhaps hinting she’s now single, Beaux has been posting a lot of Instagram photos with self-empowered captions (“Love yourself before you love anyone else, she wrote alongside an October picture). However, she and Harry have also been flirtatiously commenting on each other’s posts. On Harry’s Jan. 15 photo, for example, Beaux commented with a pleading face emoji, to which Harry responded with a single red heart.

Meanwhile, when Beaux posted a Too Hot to Handle teaser on Jan. 12 with the caption, “Something to grab onto please,” Harry volunteered in the comments section with a raised hand and fire emoji. They could just be interacting publicly to promote the show after being absent on each other’s pages for so long, but the other men from the cast haven’t been commenting on Beaux’s page whatsoever. Here’s holding out hope that this season’s most endearing couple found a way to make it work.