Are Clayton & Susie Back Together After The Bachelor?

Spoilers for Part 1 of Clayton’s finale ahead. For once, “the most dramatic ending in Bachelor history” actually lived up to the hype. After a disastrous ending to Clayton Echard’s fantasy suites experience, Susie Evans left Clayton in Iceland, finished with the process after Clayton was intimate with both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. It’s hard to overstate just how big of a wrench Susie’s departure threw into Clayton’s plans, but was it truly the end for the duo?

Obviously, Susie wasn’t Clayton’s only option, but her departure put him in a fairly difficult position. His grand plan to fix the situation was to tell both of the remaining women that he’d been intimate with each of them. Wrong move. Neither Rachel nor Gabby were remotely pleased to learn that not only did Clayton spend the night with the both of them, he also told everyone that he was in love with them. Confused by Clayton’s capacity to love multiple people, Gabby asked how he could come to a final decision. “Whoever I pick, I love the most,” he responded. Another wrong move.

That pretty temporarily extinguished whatever flame was still flickering between Clayton and Gabby, and when he offered to give her the last rose of the night, she rejected it. Thus, Rachel became the de facto winner. However, Clayton somehow managed to work his way out of that tricky finale situation.

Ultimately, Clayton was able to convince Gabby to stay and prolong the process just a little longer. For a few minutes, it felt as though everything was back on track, and Clayton even went so far as to introduce both remaining women to his family. It looked like everyone was finally moving on, until Clayton learned that Susie was still in Iceland.

Just as the episode ended, Clayton told his family that he wanted to try to get Susie back. “You’re grasping at straws. That’s done, gone, and history … She made the choice to walk,” his dad replied, trying to steer him in the right direction. But Clayton insisted he had to try. “This is a once in a lifetime kind of woman,” he said. At the very least, he wanted closure.

Everything will come to a head during the last part of the finale on March 15, and there are clues that Susie does return tomorrow night. However, Clayton and Susie haven’t dropped any hints about being together — he’s even on a social media hiatus due to his chaotic season — so don’t get your hopes up.