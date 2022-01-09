Lisa & Meredith May Have Had A Falling Out After RHOSLC

In a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary asked Meredith where her friendship with Lisa stood. “That’s a good question,” Meredith replied, noting that Lisa’s friendship with Jen had caused a rift in their 10-year relationship. “She calls me her best friend, we are like sisters, [but] she’s become friends with Jen over the last year,” Meredith explained. “It’s been very bizarre. You know what [Jen’s] done with my child. I just don’t understand why you wouldn't take my son’s side?”

Though Jen apologized to Brooks earlier in Season 2 for liking homophobic tweets about him, Meredith said Lisa’s neutrality about the situation had been “a little triggering” for her. “Lisa never turned to Jen and said, ‘What you did to Brooks Marks is wrong.’ Instead, it’s been ‘let’s make peace’ ... basically like almost trying to make me feel like I’m in the wrong, too. And I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Meanwhile, Lisa has taken issue with Meredith’s “hypocritical” defense of Mary and the accusations about her church. The tension reached a boiling point at Whitney’s Wild Rose launch party, where Meredith stormed away as Lisa told her she’s “not chasing again.” It seems things will get even worse later in the season: Bravo’s midseason trailer shows Lisa angrily calling Meredith a “f*cking liar” during a heated confrontation.

Meredith explained during a September appearance on Watch What Happens Live that in the entire time she’s known Lisa, Jen’s friendship is the first one Lisa has put before their own. She added that Season 2 includes one of the worst fights the two have ever been in, then rated Lisa’s loyalty on a scale from 1 to 10. “I think from Lisa’s perspective, she will say a 10. And from my perspective, I would say that she views herself as loyal, but we have different definitions of loyalty, so I could not give her a 10,” Meredith said. “I’m not putting a number on it. I’m not saying she’s not loyal, I think she’s doing the best she can within her own views.”

The same month, Meredith told Entertainment Tonight that while she and Lisa were “definitely in a little bit of a rockier place” while filming RHOSLC, they were eventually able to talk through their problems. “At the end of the day, if somebody is really your true friend — truly a good friend — you are going to work through things that you don't see eye to eye on, and you come to some kind of resolution, whatever that may be, and it’s more layers to the relationship,” Meredith said.

Lisa, for her part, told ET in October that Meredith was “deeply impacted” by her feud with Jen and had become a “different person” over the last two years. “[She’s] just very angry, very upset, very hurt,” Lisa said. She added that Meredith sent her screenshots of Jen’s social media comments and likes regarding Brooks multiple times. “I didn’t need to see them again. I believed her the first time and I addressed it with Jen. ... Meredith knows, I have talked to Jen.”

The women seemed to be on much better terms by the time their birthdays rolled around in December 2021. “Our first lunch turned into dinner and years of friendship,” Lisa captioned a birthday tribute to Meredith on Dec. 15. “Wishing you the most amazing birthday, today and lots of ♥️! Love being your sag sister!” One day earlier, Meredith also honored Lisa on Instagram, writing that she was “so grateful” for all of their memories. But something must have happened afterward, because Meredith has deleted the post. Also worth noting: Meredith didn’t “like” or comment on Lisa’s birthday ‘gram.

In fact, Meredith and Lisa’s social media interactions have been few and far between as of late. And Lisa may have further hinted that their friendship is in jeopardy again: she recently liked Queens of Bravo’s Twitter screenshots of Jennie calling out Meredith for being complicit in defending Mary’s racist behavior toward her on RHOSLC. (Meredith later apologized for the way she treated Jennie on Twitter.)

For now, the status of Lisa and Meredith’s friendship status remains in question. But the RHOSLC Season 2 reunion taped on Jan. 6, so expect to get answers soon.