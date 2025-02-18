The Bachelor’s sojourn to Madrid was a romantic week where several suitors got to grow their connection with Grant Ellis. But for others, the Feb. 17 episode brought all the drama.

Throughout the week, the women were stewing over Carolina Sofía’s perceived ambivalence about the process — that is, the expectation to fall in love (and make a lifelong commitment) within the whirlwind Bachelor timeline. Things came to a head during the group date after-party, when Carolina said she had “mixed emotions.” While she liked Grant, she felt she still had a lot to learn about him. “How do you get engaged after one date, essentially?” she wondered.

Juliana Pasquarosa found her comments “unsettling,” and confronted Carolina. “If I felt that unsure of who he was as an individual, I would be packing my bags and leaving,” she said.

“OK… what’s your question?” Carolina replied.

Later, Juliana claimed to Grant that Carolina was “ungrateful,” “unhappy,” and had “nothing but negativity and judgment” about the Season 29 lead. The comments left Grant shaken, but he ultimately gave Carolina a rose. While fans will have to wait and see how the drama resolves, they wasted no time voicing their opinions.

Carolina’s “Valid” Concerns

Several viewers voiced their support for Carolina on X (formerly Twitter). As one fan put it, “Carolina saying she doesn’t really know Grant is valid.”

They acknowledged that she could be a bit more self-aware in expressing those feelings, since several contestants have had even less time with Grant. But they pointed out, “She needs to be just as sure of Grant as her future partner as he is of his future partner.”

Another fan said Juliana was “putting words in Carolina’s mouth” by telling Grant she was “negative” and “ungrateful” about him. “Reality sets in! You can develop feelings for someone and not like the process. Some make it look easy, and when you’re actually there, it may not be,” they said.

As another noted, “Not feeling comfortable with the idea of engagement and ‘judging Grant’ are not the same thing.”

Carolina herself commented similar sentiments on the show’s Instagram post of her conversation with Juliana. “Imagine being 100% sure about a man 5 seconds into knowing him lol,” she wrote.

Several Sided With Juliana

At the same time, several viewers celebrated Juliana’s initiative in approaching Carolina with the group’s concerns. “So everyone has a problem with Carolina and Juliana is the only one who spoke up and told her,” one fan said. “Realest one in there I fear.”

“She didn’t bash Carolina. She just said it like it was,” one viewer wrote. Another thanked Juliana for “respectfully calling out Carolina.”

Carolina & Juliana 2-On-1, When?

Regardless of where you stand, one thing’s for sure — Bachelor drama like this provides a handy excuse for a dramatic two-on-one date, which several viewers predicted might be coming next.

“Sooooo when are Carolina and Juliana going on their two-on-one date?” one fan wondered.

The teaser for next week seems to show Juliana getting a princess-esque date in Scotland, so there may not be a two-on-one in her immediate future. Regardless, with Grant’s season halfway through, expect the emotions to run high.