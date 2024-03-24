Bachelor Nation’s marriage track record may be a little hit-or-miss, but another couple is heading for the win column. Chris Conran and Alana Milne announced their engagement on March 24, after dating for more than two years. They previously had short stints on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, respectively, before stirring up drama on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

A Dreamy Proposal

Conran popped the question while he and Milne were in Bali. The two celebrated her birthday there on March 15, and she shared photos of her special day, writing in part, “thank you for making it so incredibly special @chrisconran.” He also uploaded a photo carousel, and his caption teased that her “20s were fun, but [her] 30s will be even better,” plus added that he can’t “wait to celebrate with [her] forever.”

And they didn’t wait long to kick off that long celebration. Their next posts featured his proposal, which was worthy of an episode of The Bachelor. Think: candles and flower petals everywhere, a stunning ocean view, and a giant ring.

“My dream girl said yes to forever,” he wrote in the caption, alongside a red heart emoji. She shared the post in her stories, writing, “I love you @chrisconran.”

Bachelor Nation Beginnings

Before Conran and Milne found each other, they had other love interests in Bachelor Nation. He was a suitor for Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette Season 16, but she sent him home before leaving early herself. Meanwhile, Milne vied for Matt James’ heart on The Bachelor Season 25 but was eliminated in the second week. The two later connected in the real world through Bachelor Nation ties, which led to a lot of chaos on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 not long thereafter.

On BiP, Conran won over Jessenia Cruz despite her initial connection with Ivan Hall — only to shift his focus to Milne when she arrived in Paradise. The rest of the cast confronted them about their prior relationship and accused them of chasing clout, so they ended up leaving early. They denied that they were together before filming that spring, and their anniversary posts indicate that they consider July 18, 2021 the start of their relationship.

Paradise is well behind them now, and several members of Bachelor Nation celebrated their engagement with them in the Instagram comments. John Hersey, Alayah Benavidez, Chasen Nick, Pieper James, Tammy Ly, and Blake Horstmann were among the many who sent their love to the happy couple.