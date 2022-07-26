Twitter Is Thrilled About Grandpa John’s Bachelorette Return

During Week 3 of The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey wasn’t totally feeling the romantic vibes from her suitors. While Rachel Recchia went on perhaps the most romantic date ever with Zach Shallcross, Gabby hung out with the men at home — and, well, none of them seemed to make much of an attempt to spend time with her. “It’s kind of frustrating, the men aren’t being super forward with me ... the lack of effort is a decision at this point,” she said. “Like, it just doesn’t show initiative. It doesn’t show that you’re ready.”

Though the experience left Gabby feeling a bit discouraged, she knew exactly who to call for support: the man, the myth, the legend, Grandpa John himself. As you’ll remember, we were first introduced to Grandpa John during Clayton Echard’s Bachelor hometown visit — and the hilarious elder won viewers over with his charm and humor.

This time around, Grandpa John accompanied Gabby and Erich Schwer on their one-on-one date. Erich didn’t mind the company too much, even inviting Grandpa John to hang out with him in Santa Monica sometime. Grandpa John wondered if there might be “good-looking chicks” there — to which Gabby responded in shock. “Grandpa, you’re a pervert!”

After falling asleep during the sound bath portion of their date, Grandpa John went on to meet a fellow bowler named Julie at the bowling alley — turning the three-wheel outing into a legit double-date situation. Twitter, of course, loved every moment of Grandpa John’s Bachelorette return.

