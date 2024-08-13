Hometowns are looming on The Bachelorette, and in Week 6, Jenn Tran decided whose families she’d like to meet during the milestone week.

Jenn was eliminated from Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season the week before Hometowns. So she was keenly aware of the emotional stakes involved. “At that time, I know all the feelings that I had,” she said in a confessional. “And I can only imagine where these guys are at now.”

Here’s a recap of Week 6 — including why Grant Ellis, Sam McKinney, and Spencer Conley left The Bachelorette.

Jenn & Marcus Had A Wicked 1-On-1

The Aug. 12 episode of The Bachelorette saw Jenn and her remaining men return to the United States for a special week in Seattle. Jenn first got some advice from Season 20 Bachelorette Charity Lawson, then embarked upon her second one-on-one date with Marcus Shoberg.

The pair went on a Wicked tie-in date, where they walked down a yellow brick road with some help from Jenn’s fellow Bachelor alums, Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent (dressed in green and pink à Elphaba and Glinda, of course).

On the path, Jenn and Marcus played a game where they had to make decisions as a couple together — between sweet and spicy, for example, or playful and passionate. Choosing between fast and slow proved to be a concerning moment since Marcus preferred slow and Jenn opted for speed when it comes to love. “I think that freaks me out a little bit,” she said in a confessional.

The road ended with a meaningful treat: messages from Marcus’ sister and Jenn’s mom back at home. They later rode in a hot-air balloon and had dinner, where Marcus opened up to Jenn about his childhood. His parents “weren’t fit” to raise him and he explained that his sister and siblings went into foster care.

That chapter in his life made Marcus feel like there was something wrong with him, and Jenn assured him that wasn’t the case. The vulnerable conversation seemed to assuage her concerns about his readiness for a commitment.

Things Got Awkward On A Radio Group Date

Next, Jenn and her guys went to a radio-themed group date hosted by Bachelor Nation couple Jason and Molly Mesnick. The date involved all of the suitors answering questions about Jenn, though several of Sam’s statements gave Jenn pause — from a word-association game where he answered “aggressive” regarding Fantasy Suites, to a confusing statement about her toast to a “ferocious love” back on Night 1.

“I don’t feel like his answers make sense to me, and I’m not sure how authentic his answers are,” Jenn said in a confessional.

She asked him more questions during a solo session, and things took a turn for the worse.

“I got out of the limo, I’m like, OK, this girl is not my type ... I thought the Bachelorette was going to be Daisy or Maria,” Sam confessed. He also told Jenn that he knew she was selfless because their “connection was hot,” which left the rest of Jenn’s suitors perplexed as they listened in.

Then, when asked if he felt like he knew Jenn enough to get engaged, he told her his love language was physical touch and kissed her. While they have shared plenty of kisses over the season, this one felt awkward, like she just realized they were in very different places.

After the date, when Jenn pressed Sam for more answers about why he cared for her, he could not explain — and ultimately said “I love you,” which frustrated Jenn. “To not be able to back up such a bold proclamation... I don’t feel like it’s real to me,” she said in a confessional.

Jenn & Jeremy Finally Had Their Moment

While fans haven’t been able to see too much of Jenn and Jeremy’s relationship on The Bachelorette (there’s been a lot of drama to deal with elsewhere), the pair finally had a one-on-one date at Pike Place Market in Week 6.

Jeremy made Jenn a bouquet of flowers before the couple did a palm reading that seemed to confirm their compatibility. During a quick lunch stop, they said it was easy to be themselves around each other. “It’s one of my favorite things about you,” Jenn said.

At dinner, Jeremy and Jenn opened up about their respective religions. Jeremy is Jewish, and Jenn is Buddhist, and they both agreed that it was important to raise their children in their respective cultures.

“Hearing him talk about kids, family, and tradition makes me reassured that we can get deep, and that there is another side to him,” Jenn said in a confessional. “And it makes me feel really hopeful for our future.”

Jenn Confronted Sam Before The Rose Ceremony

Jenn decided that she had to settle her doubts about Sam, and pulled him aside before the Week 6 rose ceremony. Sam doubled down on his “I love you,” but Jenn felt like he didn’t really know her — and wasn’t trying to.

Jenn said that their dynamic reminded her of a past relationship, and she didn’t want to repeat the pattern. She gave him a hug and walked out, lamenting to the camera that she “got it wrong” about investing in Sam.

Sam, for his part, said in his confessional that he wasn’t expecting to go home. “The energy that she brought was very dull,” he said, adding that he would continue to “keep the main thing the main thing” by looking for the right person for him.

Sam’s exit ended a major chapter in Jenn’s drama-filled season, but she still had two more eliminations to go through, ultimately saying goodbye to Grant and Spencer at the Week 6 rose ceremony.

“I feel empty right now ... I did not think that was going to happen tonight,” Grant said in a confessional. He told Jenn earlier in the episode that he was falling in love with her, and she knew it was coming from a genuine place. However, it seems they were simply in different places.

Spencer was also devastated. While contestants usually have to handle their exit on their own, the pet portrait entrepreneur broke tradition and called his mom for some support. “I’m getting sent home ... I just want my person,” he said, crying.