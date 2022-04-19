This First Look At The Gold Shows Jack Lowden In A Whole New Light

The iconic true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery and the decades-long chain of events that followed is the subject of BBC One’s gripping new true crime drama, The Gold. Inspired by extensive research and interviews with those closest to the real-life events, the forthcoming new series is described as an “extraordinary and epic story” that takes viewers on a “journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals.” Find everything there is to know about The Gold, below.

The Gold Plot

The BBC One drama is based on the true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery, which occurred on Nov. 26, 1983, when six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot close to Heathrow Airport. During what was intended to be a “typical Old Kent Road armed robbery,” the men inadvertently came across gold bullion worth £26 million.

Due to the scale of the theft and its lasting legacy, the robbery at the centre is recognised as a seminal event in British criminal history.

“The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white collar criminals, and left controversy and murder in its wake,” a BBC synopsis reads.

Dominic Cooper looks sharp in the first-look images Dominic Cooper (Image: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais)

The Gold Cast

Penned by Neil Forsyth (Guilt) and co-directed by Academy Award-winner Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye), the drama features an all-star cast led by Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Dominic Cooper (Mamma Mia!), and Charlotte Spencer (Cinderella).

Black Mirror’s Tom Cullen, Old’s Emun Elliot, Mission: Impossible star Sean Harris, Midsommar’s Ellora Torchia, and Prime Suspect’s Stefanie Martini will also star in the forthcoming series.

Rounding out the cast, I Hate Suzi’s Daniel Ings is also on board, along with Four Weddings And A Funeral’s Sophia La Porta, The Outlaws’ James Nelson-Joyce, and Call The Midwife’s Dorothy Atkinson. They’re also joined by a whole host of other names: Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl), Hadley Fraser (Gentleman Jack), Silas Carson (Doctor Who), Sean Gilder (His Dark Materials), Nichola Burley (Behind Her Eyes), Amanda Drew (Wednesday), Sam Spruell (Small Axe: Mangrove), Frankie Wilson (Call The Midwife, House of the Dragon), Paul Thornley (Silent Witness), Dan Li (Vigil), Chris Coghill (Slow Horses), Micah Balfour (The Trial of Christine Keeler), Ruth Bradley (Ted Lasso) and Peter Davison (Doctor Who).

Emun Elliott, Hugh Bonneville and Charlotte Spencer in The Gold Emun Elliott Hugh Bonneville and Charlotte Spencer (BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais)

Hugh Bonneville is set to take centre stage Hugh Bonneville (Image: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais)

Speaking ahead of the new series, BBC Commissioning Editor, Tommy Bulfin praised The Gold’s “talented and exciting” ensemble cast. “The BBC One audience are in for a real treat when this hits the screen,” Bulfin teased.

Meanwhile, the show’s Executive Producer, Ben Farrell, said he is excited to tell “the full, immersive, thrilling story of the Brink’s-Mat gold crime” for the first time.

BBC’s The Gold Trailer & Release Date

A release date for The Gold is yet to be announced. However, filming took place in summer 2022, with crews spotted at Dorchester Prison. The new series will premiere in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the BBC confirming it’s “coming soon”. It will then be made available globally on Paramount+.

In a further glimpse of what to expect, the BBC has released a series of intriguing first-look photographs, including a shot of lead actor Lowden taking centre stage, holding a one of the pivotal gold bars. We’re already invested.