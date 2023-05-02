Everyone can be self-critical at times — even Ben Affleck. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the Oscar winner opened up about his performance in the 1992 Buffy The Vampire Slayer movie that he said “was so bad.” When Corden asked if he had ever been cut from a movie, Affleck had one project that technically counted. “I got one line, I just moved out to L.A., I got a line in a movie [as] some basketball player,” Affleck said, noting that it was in a small film. “I was a basketball player that just happened to be playing high school basketball and then a werewolf or a vampire, like, ran through and I got scared because he was scary.”

The Air star said that his line was to tell the creature to take the basketball he was holding. “I thought my work was good,” he reflected. “I thought I was feeling it, I felt authentically afraid of Sasha [Jenson] and we did it a bunch of times, and I was like, ‘Boy this director [Fran Rubel Kuzui] is really rigorous.” Fast-forward, Affleck went to see the movie with his friends, and he said he “sounded very different” in the final version. “I realized right then they re-recorded my lines.”

“I was so bad. They needed me to be in the scene, but the director obviously [was like], ‘I can’t hear the voice again!’” he recalled. “They had to pay someone to come in and say, ‘Hey man, take it.’ Because apparently, I couldn’t say that convincingly enough.” Affleck said he sounded like Chris Tucker in the final cut.

Affleck, who has won two Oscars for Best Original Screenplay (1998’s Good Will Hunting) and Best Picture (2013’s Argo), previously opened up about past roles, especially Daredevil. In an interview with Playboy, he called the superhero film “the only movie I actually regret.”

“I have regrets about all the movies that I don’t think were executed properly,” he told NPR in a separate interview in 2013. “Look, if I thought we were remaking Daredevil, I’d be out there picketing myself. And that goes for other movies as well that I haven’t been happy with.”