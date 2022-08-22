Casey Affleck is showing his love for Bennifer — from afar. On Aug. 21, Ben Affleck’s brother welcomed his new sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez into their family in an Instagram post after missing the newlyweds’ second wedding at Ben’s estate in Hillsboro, Georgia. The day after Bennifer’s intimate ceremony, Casey shared a throwback photo of his younger self walking alongside the couple during their first romance in the early 2000s.

“Good things are worth waiting for,” he wrote, before proceeding to give J.Lo a loving warning. “Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding.” The actor ended his post by giving his praises to the singer. “Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!” he wrote.

On the day of his brother’s wedding, Casey was seen in Los Angeles getting coffee at Starbucks. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, he told a photographer that he had “other things” when asked why he wasn’t present on Bennifer’s big day. The actor’s girlfriend Caylee Cowan gave some insight in an Instagram comment, indicating that his 14-year-old son Atticus had obligations of his own. “Hey, if you weren’t in town Saturday to take Atty to soccer practice then who would’ve helped the kid who broke his arm?” she wrote on his post. “You’re a good man. I love you.”

Regardless, Bennifer’s wedding had enough star power to make up for Casey’s absence. Affleck’s longtime BFF and collaborator Matt Damon was in attendance, along with Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, and all five of the couple’s children. The ceremony was officiated by famous life coach Jay Shetty, and the guests adhered to an all-white dress code.

The couple’s Georgian estate wedding came over a month after they first tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel on July 17, surrounded only by Lopez’s mother and 14-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz. The singer opened up about their impromptu nuptials in her “On the JLo” newsletter, revealing that she wore “a dress from an old movie” while the groom donned a white suit jacket from his closet. “In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she wrote. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”