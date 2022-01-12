With everything going on these days, a trip to the movies — whether that means heading to the theaters, or to your living room — has never been a more welcome escape. Last year brought some great films that offered viewers a much-needed distraction, and this year seems like it’ll be no different. The best movies of 2022 promise to be a mix of tentpole blockbusters, daring indies, and everything in-between.

There are plenty of original stories to look forward to, including new horror flicks from scare-kings Ari Aster (Disappointment Blvd.) and Jordan Peele (Nope). The new year will also see a slew of sequels to many beloved films, including Legally Blonde 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And literature lovers are already anticipating a few book-to-screen adaptations, like Joyce Carol Oates’ Blonde, Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing, and Don DeLillo’s White Noise.

Clearly, there’s no shortage of good films from every genre to look forward to. From The Northman to Killers of the Flower Moon, below are the 15 most anticipated movies of 2022.

1 Turning Red (March 11) Disney/Pixar “Growing up is a beast”: The description for Pixar’s newest film, Turning Red, says it all. Set in Toronto during the early aughts, the movie follows a young Chinese-Canadian girl affected by a curious family curse. Originally slated for a wide theatrical run, the film will now be released exclusively on Disney+ this March.

2 Everything Everywhere All At Once (March 25) Courtesy of A24 In Everything Everywhere All At Once, the legendary Michelle Yeoh plays a woman who just wants to file her taxes — but soon finds herself communing with her alternate selves across a myriad of universes, working to defeat an evil that transcends the cosmos. Based on the trailer, audiences are in for a wild, cross-genre ride. Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu also star.

3 The Northman (April 22) Aidan Monaghan/Focus Features One word: Björk. Yes, Robert Eggers’ Nordic historical drama features a star-studded cast, including Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, and the iconic Icelandic musician. The plot is largely being kept under wraps, but viewers can expect the film to be an “epic revenge thriller” about a Viking prince seeking retribution for his father’s murder.

4 Disappointment Blvd. (April 22) Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images With films like Midsommar and Hereditary, Ari Aster has made a name for himself as a horror auteur. Now, he’s back with something a little different: a comedy-slash-thriller about a successful entrepreneur. Aster’s lined up impressive cast, with the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Parker Posey, and Meryl Streep.

5 Legally Blonde 3 (May 20) Tracy Bennett/MGM Pictures Elle Woods stans rejoice! The long-awaited Legally Blonde 3 is almost here. Mindy Kaling co-wrote the script, which promises to features some familiar faces, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Alanna Ubach, and Jessica Cauffiel. When asked about the plot in December, Witherspoon offered only the smallest hint: “It’s a lot of me and [Coolidge],” she told Backstage. “That’s all I have to say!”

6 The Bob’s Burgers Movie (May 27) 20th Century After many pandemic-related delays, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is finally a go. In their big-screen adventure, the Belchers see their beloved restaurant threatened by a massive sinkhole, caused by a water main break. It’s up to the kids to solve a mystery that may be connected to this minor disaster. Inevitably, shenanigans will ensue.

7 Elvis (June 24) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Baz Luhrmann — the director behind Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, and The Great Gatsby — returns with a biopic about the prolific “King” of rock-and-roll, Elvis Presley. Featuring former Nickelodeon star Austin Butler in the title role, the film also stars Tom Hanks, Oliva DeJonge, The Power of the Dog’s Kodi Smit-McPhee.

8 Nope (July 22) Universal Pictures Following 2019’s Us, Jordan Peele returns with Nope, which reunites him with Get Out’s breakout star, Daniel Kaluuya. Plot details remain under wraps, but fans of Peele’s previous films are eager to see what the comedian-turned-horror director turns out next. In addition to Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Minari’s Steven Yeun, and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira round out the cast.

9 Where the Crawdads Sing (July 22) David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Based on Delia Owens’ wildly successful novel of the same name,Where the Crawdads Sing follows a girl who, after being abandoned by her family, raised herself outside of a small town in the 1960s-era South. When her former boyfriend turns up dead, she becomes the primary subject of a murder investigation. The film adaptation, produced by Reese Witherspoon, stars Normal People breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones alongside Sharp Objects’ Taylor John Smith and Beach Rats’ Harris Dickinson.

10 Don’t Worry Darling (Sept. 23) Instagram/@oliviawilde Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, Book Smart, won over critics and audiences alike when it premiered in 2019. Now, she’s set to release her sophomore film: Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller about an unhappy suburban couple living in the 1950s. The film stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as the forlorn duo, with Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, and Wilde filling out the rest of the cast.

11 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) (Oct. 7) Sony Pictures Animation Following the commercial and critical success of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a two-part sequel was planned to continue Miles Morales’ story. Oscar Isaac and Shameik Moore reprise their roles as alternate Spider-Mans — or is it Spider-Men? — as does Hailee Steinfeld, who stars as as Gwen Stacey (aka Spider-Woman). The second part of Across the Spider-Verse is expected to follow sometime in 2023.

12 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11) Marvel/Disney The sequel to 2018’s Black Panther had to be reimagined following the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, who starred as the titular superhero in the first installment. Instead of recasting his character, Marvel Studios chose to recenter the story around Lupita N’yongo’s Nakia and Letitia Wright’s Shuri. Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira are also set to reprise their roles.

13 White Noise (Date TBA) Emma McIntyre/WireImage Following the success of 2019’s Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach returns to the director’s chair for White Noise, an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name. If the film is anything like the book, it’ll follow a professor and his family over the course of a year, as they navigate their lives against the backdrop of a man-made disaster. Adam Driver stars alongside Greta Gerwig, André Benjamin, and Raffey Cassidy.

14 Killers of the Flower Moon (Date TBA) Apple TV+ Martin Scorsese’s upcoming crime Western is based on the true story of an infamous, early FBI case: The murders of members of Oklahoma’s Osage Nation — then the richest people per capita in the world — in the 1920s. As one would expect of a Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon features an all-star cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons. DiCaprio also serves as an executive producer.