Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Proud Family Costume Is The Perfect Belated Halloween Treat

Just when you thought Halloween was over, Beyoncé pulled out one last treat. In a Nov. 3 Instagram photo, the 28-time Grammy winner shared a rare photo of her entire family costumed as characters from Disney’s The Proud Family. And, no, you’re not seeing double: Beyoncé slayed not one, but two parts, with the help of a little photo-editing magic.

“Family every single day and night,” the musician captioned the Instagram shot in which she was dressed as both Suga Mama and Trudy Proud. Meanwhile, husband Jay-Z portrayed Oscar, while 10-year-old Blue Ivy gave serious main character energy as Penny (voiced by Kyla Pratt). Last but not least, 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi appropriately took the roles of Proud twins, BeBe and CeCe.

Naturally several of the Carters’ famous friends joined the Beyhive in heaping praise on the crew’s spot-on impression. “This is so amazing!!!!” Zoe Saldaña commented, while Uzo Aduba wrote, “GENIUS.” Elsewhere, Naomi Campbell, Vanessa Bryant, and City Girls’ Yung Miami, among others, gave their stamps of approval in the form of emojis.

Of course, Beyoncé’s connection to The Proud Family dates back to when the animated series premiered in 2001. Along with sister Solange and fellow Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, she laid down the vocals for the show’s theme song. Though The Proud Family initially wrapped with a 2005 movie, the series has gotten renewed attention recently, thanks to Disney+ debuting a reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The 2022 iteration introduced a new theme song, however.

Beyoncé last shared an Instagram photo with her kids in December 2021 as part of an Ivy Park campaign, as People pointed out. Even so, Grammy winner Blue Ivy, at least, has made some headlines in the interim. Most recently, the Carters’ eldest daughter sparked buzz when she bid over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 22. Unfortunately, another bidder eventually snagged the sparklers for a whopping $105,000.

Meanwhile, the “Break My Soul” singer is likely soaking up as much family time as she can, as she gears up for her 2023 world tour in support of her seventh solo studio album, Renaissance. Though she’s yet to officially announce that she’s hitting the road, at the same L.A. gala, which her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson hosted, she donated a “UNIQUE opportunity” to see her on the tour.

The prize description revealed that the international Renaissance tour will kick off in summer 2023, already hailing it as “one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time.” Included in the VIP package were two concert tickets, first class airfare to select cities, a three-night hotel stay, and a guided backstage tour from Knowles-Lawson herself. The winning bidder reportedly paid between $45,000 and $50,000.

They don’t call her Queen Bey for nothing.