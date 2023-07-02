There’s perhaps no better feeling than wearing concert merch as a subtle humble brag after attending a show, especially if it’s a big-ticket event like Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. As expected, the 32-time Grammy winner delivered when it came to merch, releasing a slew of luxe items that the Beyhive is currently coveting.

Just like with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, wearing Renaissance Tour merch is like a public announcement that you witnessed one of the most buzzed-about and highly coveted events of 2023. But unlike the Eras Tour, which has a complicated merch system that could require waiting in hours-long queues, buying Renaissance Tour merch is a lot easier to snatch (especially in comparison to landing actual tickets from Ticketmaster).

Here’s your guide to buying all of the Renaissance World Tour merch that your heart desires.

What To Buy At The Renaissance Tour Merch Stand

Keeping in with the Renaissance theme, Beyoncé has an assortment of futuristic, disco-inspired merch that you can only buy in person at one of her tours stops. Similarly to Swift’s Eras Tour, there is a merch truck located outside of each stadium that the general public can sometimes access without a ticket, depending on the venue, as well as multiple merch stands inside the stadium. But thankfully, Bey’s merch lines haven’t been nearly as long as Swift’s, and for the most part, all items seem to be available no matter where you purchase your mementos.

Beyoncé’s tour merch offerings include several Renaissance-inspired T-shirts, including one depicting Reneigh, the mirrorball horse on the album’s cover, and several photos of Bey in robotic garb. There’s also a glow-in-the-dark crew jacket with an outline of her tour stage, black and green sweatsuits, and a luxurious tour program filled with the gorgeous Renaissance visuals the Beyhive has been yearning for. While these items are not currently available online, this might change as the tour goes on.

If you’re wondering why so many attendees are carrying tote bags that aren’t available at the merch stand, VIP package holders receive exclusive totes filled with their own merch, which include baseball caps and battery-operated fans that spell out “fan me off,” nodding to fan-favorite track “HEATED.”

For her five London shows from May 29-June 4, Beyoncé set up a temporary merch store at the stadium as well as a pop-up shop in collaboration with FLANNELS, both of which sold all of the tour merch as well as some London-exclusive items. The singer has yet to announce the same for any of her North American stops, but for big cities like New York and Los Angeles, it’s possible that similar pop-ups will appear closer to the show dates.

What To Buy On The Renaissance Tour Online Store

If you wanted to buy Renaissance merch to prepare yourself before the show, you’re in luck. On June 28, Beyoncé unveiled new Renaissance Tour merch online exclusively on Amazon, in partnership with Amazon Music. While the release does not include anything sold at the shows, it’s just the first of four merch drops that “will come to life” throughout the North American leg of the tour, which kicks off July 7 in Toronto, Canada.

Amazon

The new unisex range consists of T-shirts, sweatsuits, and an exclusive poster inspired by the Renaissance album cover, featuring Bey in the era’s signature mirrorball cowboy hat and disco garb. All of the new products are priced between $20 and $80, meaning you won’t have to break the bank. In addition, all purchases include a 3-month subscription to Amazon Music for new subscribers, in case you need a way to listen to Renaissance for the thousandth time before her show.