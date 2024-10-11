Billie Eilish Thought Fans Would “Hate” One Of Her Biggest Hits

Billie Eilish knows how to make a hit. Since debuting in 2019, the singer has earned seven Top 10 hits, won nine Grammys, and became the youngest person ever to win two Oscars. However, Eilish wasn’t so confident about her latest release.

In a new profile for The Los Angeles Times, the singer recalled the making of her song “Birds of a Feather,” the second cut from her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. Released in July, the track has since fared well on the charts, but Eilish was worried it wouldn’t be received well by fans.

“I had moments of thinking, ‘Oh, my God, ‘Birds of a Feather’ is our worst song,’” she said. “I thought it was too poppy and that everyone was gonna hate it.”

Eilish did not need to worry, however. As of this writing, “Birds of a Feather” has reached the Top 2 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the potential to reach No. 1, having earned more than 1.1 billion streams on Spotify.

The song, which Eilish performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony in August, was also praised by some critics as a standout of her new album. One review from the Guardian called attention to the track’s “beautiful melodies” and “very distinctive lyrical touches.”

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish. JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Aidan Zamiri-directed music video for “Birds of a Feather” was released on Sept. 27, and earned a nomination at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards for Song of the Summer.

The Song Is “Dark S***”

In her Los Angeles Times profile, Eilish, and her music collaborator older brother, Finneas O’Connell, recalled playing “Birds of a Feather” for their parents, noting that the song’s “dark” lyrics contrast the upbeat instrumental.

“I remember the night we wrote it, we played it for our parents,” Eilish said. “They were like, ‘Till I rot away, dead and buried?’ It’s dark s***.”

“You’re singing it in the most airy, joyous tone,” O’Connell added. “But that’s what makes the sentiment interesting, right?”

Along with new music, Eilish also recently discussed navigating her personal life in the public eye, telling Vogue that she regrets being candid about her sexuality and relationships.

“I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever,” she said. “I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”