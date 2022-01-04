Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Is Dating 'Love Is Blind' Star Giannina Gibelli

For one member of Bachelor Nation, love might be blind. The Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann is reportedly dating Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli after just recently meeting. “They’re taking things slow,” a source told PEOPLE on Jan. 4. “But [they] seem really happy together.”

Fans of the ABC and Netflix shows started speculating that the two reality stars were dating after noticing that they recently posted Instagram photos with similar backgrounds. On New Year’s Eve, Blake posted a photo of him celebrating at Mile High Spirits in his home state of Colorado, posing in front of several barrels. On New Year’s Day, Giannina posted a photo of herself also in front of barrels. Before the holidays, she had hinted on Instagram that she was heading to a colder destination (“when Miami goes to the mountains”), which would fit Colorado to a T.

Giannina’s Love Is Blind co-star Kelly Blake not only commented on her castmate’s post, but she also left a comment on Blake’s post, wishing him a “happy new year.” Eagle-eyed fans like Twitter account @myteaandroses noticed that the rumored couple had similar Instagram Story posts on New Year’s Eve, with Giannina even appearing to post a photo from Blake’s bed.

Blake was introduced as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018 and made it to the finale, eventually losing to Becca’s now ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. He fared even worse during his stint on Bachelor in Paradise the following year, quitting the show in its fifth week. In March 2020, Blake spoke out about his time on BiP, saying he still has “pretty bad PTSD” from the experience. “I don’t even know if I would do it in the future either because I don’t know if I could be myself,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s hard for me to trust anybody now let alone producers and anyone in front of cameras. ... People change dramatically in front of cameras.”

As for Giannina, she fell in love with fellow Love Is Blind contestant Damian Powers on the first season of the hit Netflix series. Damian opted not to marry her during the season finale, leaving her at the altar, but they remained together after the show, even displaying their relationship struggles in 2021’s Love Is Blind: After the Alter special. However, the pair eventually split in the summer of 2021, with Giannina confirming to Entertainment Tonight in August that she had been “officially single” for a couple months.