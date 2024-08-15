Blake Lively has some advice for her bestie Taylor Swift. The It Ends With Us star appeared on BBC’s Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Aug. 14 where she played a game of “Unpopular Opinion.” During the phone-in segment, one Swiftie called in and said “Love Story” should be cut from the Eras Tour, much to the surprise of Lively.

“I think it’s a really good song, but I just think another song from Fearless should thrive in the spotlight,” the caller clarified. “Oh, that’s rough,” Lively responded, before joking, “You just hate happiness or joy? Or just your ears? You don’t like your ears?”

The Gossip Girl star then suggested Swift extend her already 3.5-hour Eras Tour setlist. “Honestly, I wish the [concert] was just, like, 47 hours long so that all the songs could be played at all times,” she said. “So my popular opinion is that [I want] all, like, yes. … What’s the setlist? Yes. My answer is yes.”

Swift’s global Eras Tour began in March 2023. With shows in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, the concert’s mammoth setlist includes songs from almost all of her studio albums.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A string of famous faces have also stopped by Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour, including Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Lively’s Eras Tour Stops

In May, the actor stopped by Swift’s Eras Tour show in Madrid, Spain, with her three daughters Betty, Inez, and James in tow.

In one viral fan video, the family were seen dancing along to 2014’s “Shake it Off,” and the singer also gave an onstage shoutout to Lively and Reynolds’ girls. “I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty,” she told the crowd, referencing the song “Betty.”

The following day, Lively and her daughters attended Swift’s second Madrid show, this time with Reynolds. In a fan video posted on Instagram, the couple were spotted sharing a kiss, taking selfies together, and singing along to Swift’s 2019 song “Lover.”

Reynolds previously shared his excitement over attending the Eras Tour, describing it as the “best concert on planet Earth” during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna.