The cast of Bling Empire will be back to stir up more luxury drama. In March, Netflix confirmed that the reality series will return for Season 2. “Selling Sunset and Bling Empire have both been renewed for new seasons!” the official Netflix Twitter announced. “Anyone else think they should do a crossover where Anna goes to one of Chrishell’s open houses?”

This means that all of your favorite rich-and-fabulous characters will return to screen, including Christine Chiu, her frenemy Anna Shay, Los Angeles newcomer and actor Kevin Kreider, real estate giant Kane Lim, DJ Kim Lee, and movie producer Kelly Mi Li. Here’s everything else we know about Season 2 so far.

The Bling Empire Season 2 Premiere Date

An official release date has not been announced for the new season, and it’s unclear if filming was delayed by the pandemic. Bling Empire shoots in Los Angeles, where productions were briefly paused due to a surge in COVID cases in January 2021.

However, Entertainment Weekly confirmed in July that at least some of the cast members, like Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee, have already filmed scenes for Season 2. So it’s possible we’ll get a late 2021 or early 2022 premiere, depending on how far into shooting they are.

The Bling Empire Season 2 Cast

Most of the main Bling Empire cast members will likely be back, based on previous comments. In an interview with Women's Wear Daily in January, Christine said she already has plans to take advantage of the show's exposure, business-wise. “After two decades building Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery with [my husband] Dr. Chiu, literally in hard hat and heels, I’m working on a beauty project — something highly curated that’s endorsed by my husband and a team of leading experts," she said. The line's release date is "TBD," though she teased it might be ready for the second season of the show.

Meanwhile, Kevin pitched a season full of travel to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "I'd like to go to South Korea!" he teased of a cast trip. "Personally, I think traveling is going to be a huge thing." Kim added, "You know, we tried to travel for the first season, but obviously, with time constraints and stuff like that, we couldn’t. I would actually like to fly the whole cast to Singapore [to] show them what Singapore truly is."

There are, however, two stars who won’t be returning to the show. Though Chèrie and Jessey did film scenes for the second season, they told TMZ in July that they’ve decided to focus on their family, furniture business, and other projects and wish for Bling Empire to continue without their involvement. Following Chérie’s proposal to Jessey in the Season 1 finale, the couple are engaged and raising two children. They didn’t say why they chose to exit the series, but Chérie previously told The Sun that she worried about featuring her kids on the show. It’s not clear if the scenes the couple shot will appear in the second season.

The Bling Empire Season 2 Trailer

A trailer for Bling Empire Season 2 has not yet been released, but this piece will be updated as more information becomes available.