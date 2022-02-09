The Star Wars Fandom Is Divided About A Book of Boba Fett Season 2

As Disney continues to build out its Star Wars TV universe, it’s unclear whether or not a Book of Boba Fett Season 2 is in the cards. A renewal has yet to be announced, but if the show follows suit with The Mandalorian, one could be coming about a month after the Feb. 9 finale. As Temuera Morrison, who plays Boba, told The Daily Express in July 2021, the producers are waiting to see how the series is received before making a call. "They'll probably want to test the waters first, [and] there's been no talk about it,” he said.

Despite featuring a beloved character living in a locale well-known to Star Wars fans, Book of Boba Fett has left the fandom divided. Compared to the action and plot-heavy Mandalorian, the show is much more character-driven and the story has meandered, with Inverse noting that Book of Boba Fett feels more like The Mandalorian Season 2.5 than a proper standalone. It began with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his sidekick Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) attempting to become the new crime lords of Jabba the Hutt’s former territory Tatooine. But the last two episodes have focused on Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and cameos from Ahsoka Tano, Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), and Cad Bane, forcing Boba Fett to take a backseat on his own show.

A big reason for this, many viewers have pointed out, is that The Mandalorian really should have centered around Boba. Now, Din Djarin is everything fans initially hoped Boba Fett would be, and it’s not clear where producers plan to take the character from here. Still, there are plenty of twists that could happen when Boba Fett’s war against the Pyke Syndicate reaches a fever pitch in the finale. Here’s everything else we know so far about a potential Season 2.

Disney+/Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 Premiere Date

If the show is renewed, it will likely take about a year to film and produce, similar to The Mandalorian. That means a spring 2023 debut at the earliest.

The Book of Boba Fett Cast

A second season would undoubtedly see Morrison and Wen reprising their roles as Boba and Fennec. But it’s unclear how much crossover a second season would have with the other Star Wars shows. Is it possible we’d see Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin again, or Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan? Would a second season bring in more characters from the films, like Luke Skywalker (who was heavily CGI’ed) or Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra from Solo: A Star Wars Story? Or would a new season simply focus more on Boba and Fennec, finally giving the titular character space to explore his story in full?

