Bachelor Alums Are Roasting Brendan & Pieper From BiP On Twitter

Bachelor Nation alums have a lot to say about Pieper James and Brendan Morais’ relationship on Bachelor in Paradise.

After Pieper arrived in the Sept. 6 episode, she immediately coupled up with Brendan, confirming rampant speculation that they were already dating prior to the show and causing widespread chaos among the rest of the cast. As the two cozied up to talk about Instagram followers, their costars looked on, questioning why they even came on the show if they were already in a relationship.

Alums from the franchise not on the show felt the same watching from home. “Brendan and Pieper are the masterminds of a very poorly planned crime,” tweeted former Bachelor Nick Viall.

BiP alum Diggy Moreland, originally from Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette season, wrote a series of angry tweets. “Brendan told a woman she has selective hearing. I HOPE HE GOT LIFE INSURANCE,” he wrote in one post. In another, “I’m about to go follow both of them so I can unfollow just to say I did it.” Still not over it the following morning, he wrote, “Good Morning to everyone except Brendan, Pieper, and anyone who drinking PSLs already.”

Tre Cooper, who left the show just last week, posted his regrets not going for Natasha, who Brendan used as a placeholder until Pieper showed up. “Definitely have a few “what if...”s after watching this episode,” tagging #prospect, seemingly referring to Brendan’s repeated line that Natasha had no other prospects anyway.

Some didn’t mince words calling Brendan’s moves F***boy-esque. Clay Harbor posted, “F***boy book chapter 7: tell her she has selective hearing when you get caught up.” Meanwhile, Demi Burnett, who’s still causing lots of chaos on the island, wrote, “Brendan got cast on Fboy Island and accidentally showed up to the wrong beach.”

In a series of Instagram stories, Blake Horstmann did a live recap of the episode and as the episode progressed, he could be seen getting more and more upset by the Brendan and Pieper situation, saying, “I just don’t know why they came down. They want the followers they wanna get the engagement.” Responding to Pieper’s comments, he said, “You want to pick up where you left off..why not just not have left off.” He later added, “Im tying not to be angry” and “They literally planned this whole thing.”

Some took to Instagram and firmly placed themselves on #TeamNatasha. Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay posted a “TEAM NATASHA” photo of Natasha on her stories. She also followed up with a photo of her podcast episode saying “Both Copper and I tried to y’all about him last year.”

Meanwhile, Natasha live tweeted during Monday’s episode and reposted some supportive posts on Instagram. Olivia Caridi replied to Natasha on Twitter, “I’m furious for you.”

Some of the other messages she received were from her Season 7 castmates Kenny Braasch, Noah Erb, Joe Amabile, Deandra Kanu, Becca Kufrin, and Tammy Ly.

As to whether the two will end up leaving due to pressure, only time will tell.