Bridgerton fans have been busy theorizing what might be in store for Season 3, and a viral theory about Eloise Bridgerton’s unlikely new friendship has piqued the interest of Reddit.

A synopsis for Bridgerton Series 3 teases that the character of Eloise (played by Claudia Jessie) will get into a rift with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and will “find a new friend in a very unlikely place.”

Meet Sir Philip

One fan shared their theory on Reddit that the friendship in question “could be with Sir Philip,” otherwise known as Philip Crane (played by Chris Fulton).

“For book fans, this wouldn’t be super surprising,” the Redditor notes, adding that introducing Eloise and Philip’s friendship in Season 3 would set up future seasons nicely.

Netflix will likely adapt the fifth novel in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novel series, To Sir Phillip, With Love, which is based on their relationship.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Meanwhile, the Redditor also pointed to some previously leaked behind-the-scenes photos, which they claim back up the theory that Sir Philip might well be Eloise’s “unlikely friend.”

Fans Are Divided

Fellow Bridgerton fans promptly shared their thoughts on this latest Season 3 theory, and it appears many agree.

“I think it will be Philip,” one user commented, before joking: “And maybe they’re going to flesh out Philip from here as actually having a personality.”

Not all fans are on the same page, however. “The new friend is from an unlikely place, and Philip is not from an unlikely place,” one fan added, sharing their own theory that Theo Sharpe (portrayed by Calam Lynch) will strike up a friendship with Eloise.

“I think that in Season 3 we’ll see Eloise apologizing to Theo and they will then become friends,” they added.

Bridgerton stars Claudia Jessie and Luke Thompson. Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton.

More Reddit Theories

Meanwhile, other fans are convinced that Bridgerton Season 3 might deviate from the source material when it comes to Eloise’s story arc.

“Do you think the show might completely change Eloise’s love interest?” another user pondered. “I saw someone suggest that Sophie Bridgerton might be the unlikely new friend — and I really like that idea.”

This is far from the only Bridgerton theory to have done the rounds as of late. Online discussions surrounding a potentially “unhinged” storyline, a major “Polin” dilemma, and more have been circulating on Reddit and beyond. Will any of these theories come to fruition? Only time will tell.