Bridgerton Fan Theories Are Booming Because Of A Mysterious Polin Clip

No Polin interaction is too brief to intrigue Bridgerton fans. The first Season 3 clip arrived with fanfare on Feb. 1, but just as captivating was the bonus footage of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) quietly wrapped up in the Next on Netflix 2024 preview. It only lasts about three seconds — and what a loaded three seconds they are. The Polin clip soon launched a spate of fan theories that Coughlan herself has addressed.

A Mysterious Polin Moment

In the short clip, Penelope and Colin appear to be outside together, alone. Thanks to previously released photos, we know it comes from Season 3, Episode 2. Yet, it’s unclear what they’re in the middle of in those few seconds, even for fans who’ve read the Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series. It’s a moment of intense stares and heaving breaths. Whether they’re about to kiss or quarrel — or if they’ve already done so — is anyone’s guess.

Fans responded to the snippet across social media platforms, and though they had different theories about the scene, they agreed that the exchange was playing in their minds on repeat. “This scene is definitely the one that has made us the craziest!” one fan wrote on Reddit. “What will happen here? I have no idea. I love the chemistry.”

Context Needed

After Coughlan posted it on Instagram on Feb. 2, her comments section was full of similarly confused but intrigued responses from followers who wanted answers. “Is she crying!? Is she scared!? Is that hatred in her eyes!? I need answers!!! i can't stand it,” one person wrote. Many demanded to know if they were “about to kiss,” but others came out with angstier scenarios such as “a ‘don’t marry him’ scene.”

Fans were busy on X (formerly Twitter), too. “Was thinking about this scene this morning and what if this is a confrontation scene and Penelope tells Colin to go but he doesn’t he just starts to move closer…” another Bridgerton diehard suggested.

Colin (Luke Newton) in Bridgerton Season 3 Liam Daniel/Netflix

Others noted that same movement. “Colin seems like he’s moving toward Penelope here without even realizing it,” someone else wrote, “oh propriety is going to be thrown out the window IMMEDIATELY.”

Some think it captures when Colin finally “sees her for the first time,” another contingent speculates that he learns she’s Lady Whistledown in that moment, and plenty more people simply can’t stop thinking about it. As one put it, “[I] will lose my mind thinking about what this scene means.”

Coughlan Relishes The Tease

For Coughlan, the frenzy is a fun part of her job. She let fans know she’s been reading and enjoying their theories in an Instagram story on Feb. 2. “The theories I’ve read about what this scene is about are the most entertaining thing I’ve read in a long time,” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/nicolacoughlan/

Without any more clues from Coughlan, it looks like fans will be left to their speculation until Bridgerton Season 3 premieres on May 16.