Now that Bridgerton Season 3 finally set its release for May 16 (and that’s just for Part 1), the fan theories are going into overdrive — and frankly, a lot of the predictions make perfect sense.

While the theories generally revolve around Colin and Penelope’s romance, like the hype surrounding a certain mirror love scene, several pertain to those in #Polin’s respective families.

One such theory, for example, suggests that Season 3 will be the last time viewers see several Day 1 characters: the Featheringtons.

A Scandalous Squad

In case you need a refresher, the Featheringtons are Penelope’s family. It’s no surprise that Pen chose a career as a gossip columnist because scandal surrounds her at home.

In Season 1, Lady Featherington schemed to procure a husband for pregnant Marina Thompson (the family’s cousin) so that she could profit from the union. In Season 2, after her husband was killed for his gambling debts, the matriarch met her match in another cousin — the new Lord Featherington — who turned out to be her equal in scamming. Portia ultimately sent him away in the finale.

Bottom line? There’s always some drama afoot in the Featherington family.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

But the connective tissue between Bridgerton and the Featheringtons has always been Penelope — often seen scowling to the side as her mother and sisters scheme away. Once Pen and Colin get married, though, will viewers see much of the Featheringtons?

Prepare For A Potential Exit

Redditor u/BeeOfghow23 thinks not. In a recent post, the user explained why Season 3 could be the end for the controversial family’s on-screen journey. With Penelope married, the show will have “no reason” to keep up with Lady Featherington or her other daughters, Prudence or Philippa.

Plus, Philippa got married in Season 2. So if Prudence also finds her match, Lady Featherington’s scheming services — at least as they pertain to her daughters’ relationships — won’t be required anymore. She could feasibly live with Penelope, the Redditor said. “But personally I just don’t think it’s fair after how they treated her.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Several fans in the comments agreed, noting that the Featheringtons’ received a lot of screen time in Season 2. However, others said they’d miss the humor that comes with Portia’s plotting. “The Featherington family dynamic is by far the most comedic aspect of the show to me and I enjoy it,” wrote one user.

There’s definitely still room for Portia to fill the “nosy mother-in-law” role, another argued. After all, in the Season 2 finale, she had successfully forged documents saying her first grandson would inherit the Featherington estate. Could that be a #Polin baby?